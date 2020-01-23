advertisement

Buildings

By Anne-Sophie Garrigou, editor-in-chief of The Beam Magazine

Floods in Mozambique and Malawi, mudflows in Sierra Leona, droughts in Senegal and Gambia and floods in Bangladesh and Nepal have killed thousands. They have wiped out houses and communities, destroyed farms and crops. Every day, all over the world, the climate crisis continues to hit the people who are least responsible for the climate crisis the hardest. And science shows that it is only getting worse.

Adapting to climate change in developing countries is vital and it is a high and urgent priority for governments. Unfortunately, COP25 in Madrid demonstrated the enormous distance between the urgency that some communities feel at home and the pace of our governments.

In this new episode of The Beam Podcast, we wanted to raise awareness about the importance of long-term climate change considerations and include some good examples of climate adaptation and mitigation strategies. We invited Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of Freetown, “a city along a plain, aboard the Atlantic Ocean and surrounded by mountains,” as she describes it.

Aki-Sawyerr is one of the few politicians we know who have no short-sighted views on issues of climate justice. We asked her what climate change looks like for people in Freetown, Sierra Leone. “It looks like extreme weather conditions. It looks like terrible rainfall, which we also see in other parts of the world, but which, within our own context, led to a mudflow two years ago in which 1,000 people died in just under five minutes. “

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr explains that she ran to the office driven by the desire to ‘save’ the city. The deforestation of the mountains, the clearing of forests along the mountain areas, the slopes, the destruction of the coastline when the mangroves were exhausted, were of great importance to her, and within the first four weeks of her mandate, the newly elected mayor has implemented a flood control plan in response to climate change, which has already led to much smaller floods.

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr has already brought a radical transformation to the capital Sierra Leone and she is determined to continue working neighborhood by neighborhood to develop locally-driven transformation plans.

The need for more platforms for collaboration and knowledge exchange

Cities have an important role to play in tackling the climate crisis, and we often overlook the need for cooperation and knowledge exchange to promote meaningful, measurable and sustainable action against climate change. C40 is a network of mega cities in the world that is committed to tackling climate change. It encourages more mayors and local political leaders to take ambitious measures to secure the future of their cities and citizens.

“The fastest way for cities to take action is to be inspired by other cities and to learn from the successes and failures of other cities. And it also helps greatly in benchmarking progress and seeing what could be possible in my own city, reflecting on what others are doing, ”explains Amanda Ikert, head of Adaptation Implementation at C40. Its role is to ensure that cities know what steps to take to achieve meaningful, effective preparedness for climate change. It also ensures that cities not only make a plan and put it on a shelf, but that they actually take action to prepare for the climate effects of the future.

Thanks to C40, mayors of cities such as Chennai, Johannesburg and Tokyo can learn from each other about managing and reducing urban flooding in their cities. A group of cities have also shared what they are doing or what they could do to tackle and manage heat waves. Coastal cities such as New York, Shanghai or Jakarta also share knowledge about how to prepare for sea level rise or hurricanes or typhoons or other coastal storms.

Listen to our conversations with Yvonne Aki-Sawyer and Amanda Ikert in the fourth episode of The Beam Podcast.

Tune. Listen to The Beam Podcast, Episode 4: Cities: warming up for climate change.

