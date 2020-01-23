advertisement

Is it possible that the Cirque du Soleil’s creative gas tank is empty or at least filled with vapors? You might think that after seeing the latest tent creation, “Volta,” the least magical, least imaginative, and most recycled show the company has ever put together and launched.

“Volta” opened on Tuesday in the Dodger Stadium parking lot, where it will play until March 8, before inviting for a second engagement at the Orange County Fair & Event Center from March 18 to April 19.

advertisement

Since its founding in 1984 and its first appearance as a supporting act for the Los Angeles Festival in 1987, the Cirque du Soleil has developed from a troupe of traveling gymnasts and clowns with an abundance of theatrical flair to a world-wide fame.

Cirque has redefined the circus experience both under the covers and with its fantastic stage shows in Las Vegas – shows that are so specialized and technically stunning that they can only be seen in one place. What the Cirque du Soliel does in Vegas stays in Vegas.

But after seeing Volta, the question arises whether Cirque’s insatiable need to produce more and more products has watered down his creative mandate. Worst of all, “Volta” is a series of events that have been uncomfortably packaged in shiny new packaging. And it should be noted that there was plenty of free space after the break, a condition I have never seen in a Cirque performance.

With “Volta”, Cirque is also trying to reach a young generation who grew up on hip-hop, social media and BMX bikes. Half of the actors look like the grunge warriors of the lost soul of “Mad Max”. The others look like flower children from the 1960s bouncing through the Golden Gate Park. They roller skate, they jump on the rope, they break the dance, they swing on the rings – it’s basically the same thing you can see for free every weekend in Santa Monica.

Where’s the magic Where does the bold inventive sense of theater merge with acts of physical wonder? The answer to “Volta” is that they are essentially missing.

The show only has two acts to help you increase your heart rate: a rotating set of double trampolines, where jumpers and bouncy castles defy gravity. and the show’s BMX has boosted the X Games finals for flying bikes.

In contrast, there is only one moment in the entire show that is reminiscent of the kind of circus / theater / magic we are used to from Cirque. An exotic young woman, as supple as a reed and dressed as an Indian goddess, sits in a yoga position with her legs crossed in the middle of the stage, illuminated by ruby ​​rays of light. Her long pitch black hair is gathered into a tight knot and attached to a cable.

Then, with the transcendent grace of the Hindu temple dancer, she slowly hovers over the stage, the weight of her body being fully supported by her hair. At first it is only a few centimeters above the floor. But in a series of balletic movements and flowing body enlargements, it gradually rises until it flies and turns through the air, then disappears into the darkness like an ethereal spirit.

Cirque du Soleil “Volta” (photo by Matt Beard / courtesy of Cirque du Soleil)

Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta” (Photo by Matt Beard / Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta” (Photo by Matt Beard / Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil)

Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta” (Photo by Michael Kass / courtesy of Cirque du Soleil)

BMX cyclists fly in Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta” (photo by Matt Beard / courtesy of Cirque du Soleil)



Skipping rope in Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta” (Photo by Benoit Z. Leroux / Courtesy Cirque du Soleil)

Cirque du Soleil’s “Volta” with a variety of anti-gravity performances is the 18th show that the troupe has performed under the big top. “Volta” continues in the Dodger Stadium parking lot until March 8, before moving to the Orange County Fair & Event Center. (Photo by Benoit Z. Leroux / Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil)

What a contrast between the everyday life of the rest of the show, the recycled acts, which often feel like fillers, and the only reasonably funny clown whose routines take far too long.

Until the flying BMX bikes do their thing, it is exciting and X Games impressive, but also too little, too late.

The last hiking tent show of the Cirque du Soliel, “Luzia”, ​​showed the company’s tradition at its best. It was culturally diverse, spectacular in its staging and full of magic. “Volta” fades in comparison.

Jim Farber is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

Volta des Cirque du Soleil

Rating: 1.5 stars

Where: Dodger Stadium parking lot (west entrance), 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles

When: Continuation until March 8th

tickets: $ 42 and more ($ 25 parking)

Fitness: Every age

Running time: 2 hours 30 minutes, with a break

Information: 877-924-7783, cirquedusoleil.com/volta

Next: March 18 – April 19 at Orange County Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

advertisement