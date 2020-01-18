advertisement

Average cinema ticket prices rose 3.7% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2019, the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) reported on Friday.

In particular, ticket prices averaged $ 9.03 in 2018, compared to an average of $ 9.37 in the last quarter. The annual average also increased 0.44% from $ 9.11 to $ 9.16.

The total number of box offices in 2019 decreased by 4.05% to 11.4 billion. The average ticket is represented by all tickets sold in large cities, small towns, by children, seniors, during matinees, with full adult entry in 3D and in large format.

The five best films of the year were Avengers: Endgame ($ 858.4 million), The Lion King ($ 543.6 million), Toy Story 4 ($ 434 million), and Frozen 2 “($ 430.1 million) and” Captain Marvel “($ 426.8 million) – all released by Disney.

The top five films in the fourth quarter were Frozen 2 ($ 430.1 million), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($ 390.6 million), Joker ($ 333.5 million) Dollars) and “Jumanji: The Next Level” ($ 192 million) and “Knives Out” ($ 115.7 million).

10 highest-selling films of all time, adjusted for inflation (photos)

10. “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1939) Estimated registrations: 109,000,000 Unadjusted domestic gross: $ 184,925,486 Estimated domestic adjusted gross: $ 982,090,000 Disney’s first animated feature has been reprinted at least three times since its debut in 1937, and sold a total of around 109 million tickets, according to CNBC. “Snow White” did more in the 1983, 1987, and 1993 releases than it did in the early days, and if all of these were adjusted for today’s ticket price, the film would have made just under $ 1 billion in the United States. RKO radio pictures

9. “The Exorcist” (1973) Estimated approvals: 116,532,505 Unadjusted gross domestic: $ 232,906,145 Estimated domestic adjusted gross: $ 1,049,957,870 The audience may have fainted, vomited, and cried when The Exorcist debuted in 1973, but that didn’t stop them from buying tickets. William Friedkin’s groundbreaking horror film made up most of his money when it was first released, according to CNBC, and was released in theaters in 2000 and 2010 with expanded scenes. In total, the film sold an estimated 116.5 million tickets, which is approximately $ 1.04 billion. Warner Bros.

8. “Doctor Zhivago” (1965) Estimated approvals: 124,612,132 Gross domestic unadjusted gross: $ 112,150,919 Estimated domestic adjusted gross: $ 1,122,755,309 “Doctor Zhivago” earned $ 112.1 million during its 1965 movie release and sold approximately 124.6 million tickets. The romantic drama, based on a 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak, received five Oscar awards and would have raised around $ 1.12 billion at today’s ticket prices. MGM

7. “Jaws” (1975) Estimated admissions: 128.078.818 Unadjusted domestic gross: $ 260,000,000 Estimated domestic adjusted gross: $ 1,153,990,148 Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws”, which is often referred to as the first summer blockbuster, was premiered in 1975. He sold around 128 million tickets and ruined countless beach vacations. That’s equivalent to $ 1.15 billion in today’s ticket prices. Universal pictures

6. “The Ten Commandments” (1956) Estimated registrations: 131,000,000 Unadjusted domestic gross: $ 65,500,000 Estimated domestic adjusted gross: $ 1,180,310,000 Cecil B. DeMille’s biblical epic sold an estimated 131 million tickets in 1956 and earned $ 65.5 million. Adjusted for inflation, the Charlton Heston and Yul Brynner vehicle would have earned $ 1.18 billion at the box office, even with a runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes. Paramount Pictures

5. “Titanic” (1997) Estimated approvals: 143,501,591 Unadjusted domestic gross: USD 658,672,302 Estimated domestic adjusted gross: $ 1,292,949,334 Even without inflation adjustment, James Cameron’s ocean romance is just under “Avengers: Infinity War” as the sixth highest grossing result at the box office and just under “Avatar” as the third highest grossing result worldwide. The film has been to the cinema three times – a first edition, a 3D reissue and a 20th anniversary reissue – and sold a total of around 143.5 million tickets. With today’s ticket prices, the film would have earned around $ 1.29 billion. Paramount Pictures

4. “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982) Estimated registrations: 147,950,537 Unadjusted domestic gross: $ 434,974,579 Estimated domestic adjusted gross: $ 1,333,034,339 Steven Spielberg’s science fiction adventure has raised $ 434.9 million since its release in 1982. Around 147.9 million tickets were sold in the course of three publications, with two new releases taking place in 1985 and 2002, which corresponds to the current average ticket price of around 1.33 billion US dollars. However, the impact of the film on Reese’s Pieces sales remains controversial. Universal pictures

3. “The Sound of Music” (1965) Estimated admissions: 157.218.258 Unadjusted gross domestic: $ 159,509,250 Estimated domestic adjusted gross: $ 1,416,536,505 The hills are alive … with the sound of 157 million tickets … This musical appeared twice in cinemas, first in 1965 and again in 2018, sold the majority of its first edition tickets and earned $ 158.8 million in the U.S. Adjusted for today’s ticket prices, that’s $ 1.41 billion. Twentieth Century Fox

2. “Star Wars” (1977) Estimated approvals: 178,119,595 Unadjusted gross domestic: USD 460,998,007 Estimated domestic adjusted gross: $ 1,604,857,551 The original “Star Wars” (“Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope” for the audience) has been reissued at least twice in cinemas since it first thrilled audiences in 1977 and reached 460.9 million US Brought in dollars. An estimated 178.1 million tickets were sold, which is approximately $ 1.6 billion in modern box offices. Twentieth Century Fox

1. “Gone with the Wind” (1939) Estimated approvals: 201.068.305 Unadjusted domestic gross: USD 203,078,988 Estimated domestic adjusted gross: $ 1,811,625,428 The Civil War romance of 1939 has been reprinted at least seven times since its premiere, according to Comscore, and sold around 201 million tickets, which equates to modern ticket prices of around $ 1.81 billion. This leaves Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh’s Southern drama a theoretical billion dollars ahead of the gross domestic product of the last Marvel film. MGM

If the pre-sale numbers are adjusted to the ticket price inflation, “Gone with the Wind” is number 1 under “Avengers: Endgame”.

With a gross domestic product of $ 854 million, “Endgame” didn’t even reach the top 10 if you take inflation into account.

Here are the top home earners:

