advertisement

It can be safely said that Cindy Crawford has had some parenting problems lately.

Last month, she and her husband Rande Gerber were photographed in front of Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson’s apartment, who was dating her daughter Kaia.

media_cameraPresley Walker Gerber. Image: Gettymedia_cameraCindy Crawford with the children Kaya Jordan Gerber (l) and Presley Walker Gerber in 2006. Image: Delivered

advertisement

Now her 20-year-old son Presley Gerber has shown off his new tattoo – and he has decided to get it right under his right eye.

He chose the word “misunderstood” on his right cheek, confusing many social media users.

Gerber passed the ink on from the New York tattoo artist to the stars JonBoy, who worked for Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Zayn Malik.

“Sorry mom,” he wrote under the picture.

media_camera (L-R) Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber on Halloween 2018. Picture: Getty

Gerber already has a number of tattoos, including the name of his sister Kaia on his arm and the letters HAHA, which he spreads with four fingers.

Kaia herself has about 10 tattoos.

media_cameraKaia and Presley Gerber are both models. Image: Gettymedia_cameraKaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Picture: Getty

Presley has appeared on the catwalk in magazines such as Vogue and CR Fashion Book as well as for brands like Dolce & Gabbana.

Not a word yet about what Mother Cindy Crawford has to say about the new coloring, but if she’s like most mothers, Presley is likely to continue to feel misunderstood.

Originally released as Cindy’s model son

advertisement