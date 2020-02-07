advertisement

The CIF Southern Section basketball playoff bulletin for the 2019-20 season states that the eight Open Division teams will be announced on February 7 at 3:00 p.m. before pairings are released on Sunday.

However, this has not happened. Instead, the South Section’s office announced that it would release the teams and seedings list on Sunday afternoon, as the games are still pending on Friday nights and Saturdays and could affect the selected teams.

Matchup Rancho Christian-Ribet Academy on Saturday is the crucial game that could affect the selection. Some believe the Friday night Mission League championship game between Harvard-Westlake and Chaminade has some weight, but the game is more likely to affect sowing. Even a Harvard Westlake loss wouldn’t make it into the top eight.

Sierra Canyon, Corona (Centennial), Etiwanda, Rancho Christian (Temecula), Mater Dei (Santa Ana) and Harvard-Westlake do not appear to be bans in any particular order for the Open Division playoffs. The last places were filled by two of three teams: St. John Bosco (Bellflower), St. Anthony (Long Beach) and Ribet Academy (Los Angeles).

If the Ribet Academy overtakes Rancho Christian Saturday, the win would dramatically improve their job, which could drive the Fighting Frogs into the field and take out either St. John Bosco or St. Anthony.

The Open Division playoff format is in the second year of the pool game. The eight teams are divided into two pools of four teams and play once against each pool opponent. The top team in each pool will compete in the Long Beach Open Division final on Friday, February 28, after all three games.

The playoff pairings for all divisions are scheduled for Sunday afternoon and can be viewed on cifss.org.

