The CIF-SS girls basketball playoff pairings were released on February 9th.
The Open Division console uses the pool play format. All other divisions are one-off eliminations.
GIRLS BASKETBALL GAMES
OPEN DEPARTMENT
Pool game, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Pool A
Lynwood in the Sierra Canyon
Etiwanda at Mater Dei
Pool B
Corona Centennial at Windward
Long Beach Poly Rosary
Billiards, February 19, 7 p.m.
Pool A
Etiwanda on the Sierra Canyon
Lynwood at Mater Dei
Pool B
Rosary at Windward
Corona Centennial in Long Beach Poly
Billiards, February 22, 7 p.m.
Pool A
Mater Dei in the Sierra Canyon
Lynwood in Etiwanda
Pool B
Long Beach Poly in windward
Corona Centennial on the Rosary
DEPARTMENT 1
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake, bye
Aliso Niguel on Huntington Beach
Orange Lutheran at Rolling Hills Prep
Esperanza, bye
West Torrance, bye
Brentwood at La Canada
Rancho Verde in Glendora
Bishop Montgomery, bye
Sonora on the king
JSerra at Downey
Gardena Serra at Redondo
Marienakademie in Chaminade
Eastvale Roosevelt on the north riverside
Germany in Camarillo
Chino Hills at Keppel
Troy, bye
DEPARTMENT 2AA
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Orangewood Academy, bye
Valencia at El Dorado
Foothills at Los Altos
Arcadia at Flintridge Prep
Oxnard at North Torrance
Intersection in St. Paul
Gorge-Country Gorge at Pasadena
Vista Murrieta at Millikan
Saugus, bye
Cajon in St. Anthony
Crescenta Valley at Ventura
Anaheim Canyon at Fairmont Prep
Valley View, bye
Corona Santiago at Bonita
Buena at Village Christian
Marlborough in Santa Barbara
DEPARTMENT 2A
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
San Clemente, bye
Walnut at Culver City
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Irvine University
Leuzinger on the summit
Whittier Christian at Segerstrom
Tustin, bye
Lakewood in the Arroyo Valley
Burbank Burroughs in St. Bonaventure
Peninsula, bye
Tesoro at Sunny Hills
Mayfair, bye
Yucaipa, bye
Bishop Amat in Northview
El Rancho, bye
Rancho Cucamonga at Oak Hills
Oaks Christian, bye
DEPARTMENT 3AA
Wildcard game, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
A-Ayala at Cypress
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Winner WC A in Santa Monica
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Patriot
Wooden bridge in the Villa Park
Lompoc Cabrillo at Twentynine Palms
Chaparral in San Juan Hills
A thousand oak trees in Lancaster
Corona del Mar at Cerritos
South Torrance in the Victor Valley
Knight at Crean Lutheran
Lompoc at Covina
Oak park in Laguna Hills
El Segundo in La Serna
Santa Fe in Hueneme
San Jacinto in Murrieta Mesa
Sage Hill at Don Lugo
Mira Costa at the Ribet Academy
DEPARTMENT 3A
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Long Beach Wilson in the marina
San Dimas at Bell Gardens
Beaumont in La Quinta
South Pasadena at Royal
Hard at West Covina
Burbank Providence at Pioneer
Torrance at Garden Grove
Temple City in the Yucca Valley
Viewpoint in the Fountain Valley
Rosemead at Riverside Poly
Beckman in Anaheim
Chadwick at Grace Brethren
Gabrielino at Chino
Dominguez at Hemet
Hesperia at Hillcrest
Cerritos Valley Christian at Eisenhower
DEPARTMENT 4AA
Wild Card Games, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
A – Marymount at Schurr
B – Jurupa valley near Garey
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Winner WC A in the Paloma Valley
Citrus Valley at the Garden Grove Santiago
Pilibos in the highlands
Whitney at Bassett
Norwalk in Westlake
Barstow in the Moreno Valley
Godinez in Santa Clara
La Salle in St. Pius X-St. Matthias
Coachella Valley at Xavier Prep
Portola at Arroyo
Orange Vista at Duarte
Westminster La Quinta with the Holy Martyrs
Montclair at Bloomington Christian
Notre Dame riverside at Big Bear
Rancho Alamitos in Pasadena Poly
Winner WC B in Ontario Christian
DEPARTMENT 4A
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Emperor at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Western Christian on the back of the saddle
Silverado at Sherman Indian
Shadow Hills at the Mesa Grande Academy
Californian Lutheran at Shalhevet
Sacred Heart at Mary Star
Jurupa Hills at the St. Monica Academy
Campbell Hall in Oakwood
Paramount with Bishop Conaty-Loretto
Quartz Hill at Newbury Park Adventist
Aquin in St. Genevieve
Large terrace at the Immaculate Heart
Costa Mesa at Cate
Capistrano Valley at CAMS
Cobalt in milk
Sierra Vista in Pasadena Marshall
DEPARTMENT 5AA
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
San Jacinto Valley Academy, goodbye
La Puente at Pasadena AGBU
San Gorgonio in Santa Paula
Webb, bye
CSDR, bye
Indio at Faith Baptist
Fillmore at Coast Union
Rubidoux, bye
Artesia at Nuview Bridge
Newport Beach Pacifica Christ at Santa Monica Pacifica Christ
Academy of careers and research, bye
Hesperia Christian, bye
Moreno Valley Riverside County Education Academy, bye
Trinity Classical, bye
San Bernardino near Samueli
Wildwood, bye
DEPARTMENT 5A
Wild Card Games, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
A-Shandon at Hillcrest Christian
B – Riverside Bethel Christian in the century
C – Beacon Hill in Gladstone
D – Vista del Lago at Animo Leadership
E-Lancaster Baptist in Victor Valley Christian
F – University Prep at Noli Indian
G-Temecula Prep at Redlands Adventist
H – Geffen in the Downey Calvary Chapel
First round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Winner WC A in Ganesha
Sequoyah at Da Vinci
Winner WC B of the San Gabriel Academy
La Reina in Yeshiva
Winner WC C at Coastal Christian
Packhaus Christian in the Lucerne valley
Winner WC D in Dunn
La Verne Lutheran in Santa Clarita Christian
Santa Maria Valley Christian in the chapel of Santa Ana Calvary
Winner WC E at Connelly
Winner WC F at Cornerstone Christian
Mesrobian at Magnolia
Ramona Monastery at Woodcrest Christian
Winner WC G in Hemet River Springs
Winner WC H at Judson
Garden Street Academy in Bishop Diego
