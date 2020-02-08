advertisement

The CIF-SS playoff pairings for boys were released on Saturday February 8th.

CIF-SS BOY FOOTBALL GAMES

The games start at 3:00 p.m. or 5 p.m.

DEPARTMENT 1

First round, Wednesday, February 12th

Katella in San Clemente

Irvine University in Mira Costa

Corona del Mar at Servite

Aliso Niguel at Paramount

Harvard-Westlake in Santa Barbara

Mater Dei in the fountain valley

Los Alamitos in Anaheim

Capistrano valley in the cathedral

Saint Francis in Palos Verdes

Mission Viejo in Edison

Santa Ana Valley at Godinez

Long Beach Cabrillo at JSerra

San Juan Hills in Santa Ana

Downey at Millikan

Century in Newbury Park

Santa Margarita at Loyola

DEPARTMENT 2

First round, Wednesday, February 12th

San Marcos in the Channel Islands

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Oaks Christian

Redondo in Long Beach Poly

Segerstrom at El Dorado

Newport Harbor at Garden Grove Santiago

Estanciaat La Habra

Warren at West Torrance

Long Beach Jordan in Arlington

Dos Pueblos in the Placentia Valencia

Fullerton on Huntington Beach

Corona at Tesoro

St. John Bosco in Hueneme

Laguna Hills at Sunny Hills

Backrest at Brea Olinda

Riverside Poly at Woodbridge

Oxnard Pacifica in the Simi Valley

DEPARTMENT 3

First round, Wednesday, February 12th

Leuzinger at Tustin

Alta Loma in Santa Fe

Los Amigos at North Torrance

Corona Centennial at Bell Gardens

Royal at Hart

Montebello at Burbank Burroughs

Chaffey at Rialto

California at Norwalk

Colton at Redlands East Valley

Torrance at El Rancho

A thousand oak trees in Camarillo

La Sierra at Valley View

Northwood at Corona Santiago

Esperanza at Loara

Salesians in Montclair

Valencia at Oxnard

DEPARTMENT 4

First round, Wednesday, February 12th

Chino Hills at Hesperia

Garden grove at La Palma Kennedy

Santa Monica in Santa Ynez

Cajon in the Sierra Vista

Eastside at Pasadena

La Quinta at Norte Vista

Saugus at Santa Paula

La Mirada at Desert Mirage

Knight at Schurr

Garey at St. Margaret

Fillmore at Culver City

Crescenta Valley at Artesia

Lawndale at Bellflower

Eastvale Roosevelt at Carter

Vista Murrieta in Los Osos

Cypress tree in Anaheim Canyon

DEPARTMENT 5

Wild card round, Monday, February 10

A – Glendale at Diamond Ranch

B – Eisenhower in Indian Springs

C – Tahquitz in the Jurupa Valley

D – Etiwanda in the Temecula Valley

E-Firebaugh at Miller

F – Arroyo in the Coachella Valley

First round, Wednesday, February 12th

Winner WC A in Granite Hills

Winner WC B in Citrus Hill

Claremont with Bishop Amat

Chinos in Pasadena Marshall

Jurupa Hills at La Canada

Hacienda Heights Wilson in Palmdale

Desert Hot Springs at Palm Springs

Emperor at Rancho Cucamonga

Quartz Hill in Baldwin Park

Winner WC C in the Paloma Valley

Winner WC D at Cornerstone Christian

Rancho Mirage in Ayala

Winner WC E at Animo Leadership

Beaumont at Chaparral

Oak Hills at Fontana

Winner WC F in Nogales

DEPARTMENT 6

Wild card round, Monday, February 10

A – Buckley at Environmental Charter

B – Adelanto at Perris

C – Monrovia at Charter Oak

D – Cerritos near Pomona

E – Campbell Hall in Thacher

F – Da Vinci in Avalon

G-Helsingör at Indio

H – El Monte at Flintridge Prep

I – Vista del Lago in Sultana

J – Riverside Prep in Aquinas

K – Maranatha in Temple City

L-Bishop Diego at a crossroads

M – San Dimas in St. Pius X-St. Matthias

N – Webb at Orange Vista

O-Gladstone on Nuview Bridge

P – Lennox Academy in Glenn

First round, Wednesday, February 12th

Winner WC A in Brentwood

Winner WC B on the lake shore

Winner WC C at Mountain View

Winner WC D in St. Genevieve

Wc E at Cate

Winner WC F in the Cerritos Valley Christian

Winner WC G at University Prep

Winner WC H in Dunn

Winner WC I at Silverado

Winner WC J at Palmdale Aerospace

Winner WC K in Pasadena Poly

Winner WC L at Verbum Dei

Winner WC M in Ontario Christian

Wc Wc N in San Bernardino

Winner WC O in Los Altos

Winner WC P in Ganesha

DEPARTMENT 7

Wild card round, Monday, February 10

A – Geffen at Woodcrest Christian

B – Canoga Park AGBU at Windward

First round, Wednesday, February 12th

St. Michael’s Prep at Linfield Christian

St. Paul in Tarbut V’Torah

Newbury Park Adventist in Oakwood

Wildwood at the Public Safety Academy

Grove at the La Sierra Academy

Ojai valley at Vasquez

Downey Calvary Chapel at the Academy for Careers and Research

Santa Clarita Valley International in St. Bonaventure

Cobalt at Foothill Tech

Anza Hamilton at Redlands Adventist

Lancaster Desert Christian in Vistamar

Milk in St. Anthony

Winner WC A at Gorman

Winner WC B at Fairmont Prep

Heritage Christian at Southlands Christian

California military at Excelsior

Upcoming schedule

Second round: Friday, February 14th

Quarter-finals: February 18

Semifinals: February 22

Championships: February 28-29

