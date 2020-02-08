Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now
The CIF-SS playoff pairings for boys were released on Saturday February 8th.
CIF-SS BOY FOOTBALL GAMES
The games start at 3:00 p.m. or 5 p.m.
DEPARTMENT 1
First round, Wednesday, February 12th
Katella in San Clemente
Irvine University in Mira Costa
Corona del Mar at Servite
Aliso Niguel at Paramount
Harvard-Westlake in Santa Barbara
Mater Dei in the fountain valley
Los Alamitos in Anaheim
Capistrano valley in the cathedral
Saint Francis in Palos Verdes
Mission Viejo in Edison
Santa Ana Valley at Godinez
Long Beach Cabrillo at JSerra
San Juan Hills in Santa Ana
Downey at Millikan
Century in Newbury Park
Santa Margarita at Loyola
DEPARTMENT 2
First round, Wednesday, February 12th
San Marcos in the Channel Islands
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Oaks Christian
Redondo in Long Beach Poly
Segerstrom at El Dorado
Newport Harbor at Garden Grove Santiago
Estanciaat La Habra
Warren at West Torrance
Long Beach Jordan in Arlington
Dos Pueblos in the Placentia Valencia
Fullerton on Huntington Beach
Corona at Tesoro
St. John Bosco in Hueneme
Laguna Hills at Sunny Hills
Backrest at Brea Olinda
Riverside Poly at Woodbridge
Oxnard Pacifica in the Simi Valley
DEPARTMENT 3
First round, Wednesday, February 12th
Leuzinger at Tustin
Alta Loma in Santa Fe
Los Amigos at North Torrance
Corona Centennial at Bell Gardens
Royal at Hart
Montebello at Burbank Burroughs
Chaffey at Rialto
California at Norwalk
Colton at Redlands East Valley
Torrance at El Rancho
A thousand oak trees in Camarillo
La Sierra at Valley View
Northwood at Corona Santiago
Esperanza at Loara
Salesians in Montclair
Valencia at Oxnard
DEPARTMENT 4
First round, Wednesday, February 12th
Chino Hills at Hesperia
Garden grove at La Palma Kennedy
Santa Monica in Santa Ynez
Cajon in the Sierra Vista
Eastside at Pasadena
La Quinta at Norte Vista
Saugus at Santa Paula
La Mirada at Desert Mirage
Knight at Schurr
Garey at St. Margaret
Fillmore at Culver City
Crescenta Valley at Artesia
Lawndale at Bellflower
Eastvale Roosevelt at Carter
Vista Murrieta in Los Osos
Cypress tree in Anaheim Canyon
DEPARTMENT 5
Wild card round, Monday, February 10
A – Glendale at Diamond Ranch
B – Eisenhower in Indian Springs
C – Tahquitz in the Jurupa Valley
D – Etiwanda in the Temecula Valley
E-Firebaugh at Miller
F – Arroyo in the Coachella Valley
First round, Wednesday, February 12th
Winner WC A in Granite Hills
Winner WC B in Citrus Hill
Claremont with Bishop Amat
Chinos in Pasadena Marshall
Jurupa Hills at La Canada
Hacienda Heights Wilson in Palmdale
Desert Hot Springs at Palm Springs
Emperor at Rancho Cucamonga
Quartz Hill in Baldwin Park
Winner WC C in the Paloma Valley
Winner WC D at Cornerstone Christian
Rancho Mirage in Ayala
Winner WC E at Animo Leadership
Beaumont at Chaparral
Oak Hills at Fontana
Winner WC F in Nogales
DEPARTMENT 6
Wild card round, Monday, February 10
A – Buckley at Environmental Charter
B – Adelanto at Perris
C – Monrovia at Charter Oak
D – Cerritos near Pomona
E – Campbell Hall in Thacher
F – Da Vinci in Avalon
G-Helsingör at Indio
H – El Monte at Flintridge Prep
I – Vista del Lago in Sultana
J – Riverside Prep in Aquinas
K – Maranatha in Temple City
L-Bishop Diego at a crossroads
M – San Dimas in St. Pius X-St. Matthias
N – Webb at Orange Vista
O-Gladstone on Nuview Bridge
P – Lennox Academy in Glenn
First round, Wednesday, February 12th
Winner WC A in Brentwood
Winner WC B on the lake shore
Winner WC C at Mountain View
Winner WC D in St. Genevieve
Wc E at Cate
Winner WC F in the Cerritos Valley Christian
Winner WC G at University Prep
Winner WC H in Dunn
Winner WC I at Silverado
Winner WC J at Palmdale Aerospace
Winner WC K in Pasadena Poly
Winner WC L at Verbum Dei
Winner WC M in Ontario Christian
Wc Wc N in San Bernardino
Winner WC O in Los Altos
Winner WC P in Ganesha
DEPARTMENT 7
Wild card round, Monday, February 10
A – Geffen at Woodcrest Christian
B – Canoga Park AGBU at Windward
First round, Wednesday, February 12th
St. Michael’s Prep at Linfield Christian
St. Paul in Tarbut V’Torah
Newbury Park Adventist in Oakwood
Wildwood at the Public Safety Academy
Grove at the La Sierra Academy
Ojai valley at Vasquez
Downey Calvary Chapel at the Academy for Careers and Research
Santa Clarita Valley International in St. Bonaventure
Cobalt at Foothill Tech
Anza Hamilton at Redlands Adventist
Lancaster Desert Christian in Vistamar
Milk in St. Anthony
Winner WC A at Gorman
Winner WC B at Fairmont Prep
Heritage Christian at Southlands Christian
California military at Excelsior
Upcoming schedule
Second round: Friday, February 14th
Quarter-finals: February 18
Semifinals: February 22
Championships: February 28-29