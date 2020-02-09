Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now
The CIF-SS basketball playoff pairings for boys were released on Sunday.
The Open Division console uses the pool play format. All other divisions are one-off eliminations.
BOYS BASKETBALL GAMES
OPEN DEPARTMENT
Pool game, Friday, 7 p.m.
Pool A
St. John Bosco in the Sierra Canyon
St. Anthony in Etiwanda
Pool B
Mater Dei at Corona Centennial
Harvard-Westlake at Rancho Christian
Billiards, February 18, 7 p.m.
Pool A
St. Anthony in the Sierra Canyon
St. John Bosco in Etiwanda
Pool B
Harvard-Westlake at Corona Centennial
Mater Dei at Rancho Christian
Billiards, February 21, 7 p.m.
Pool A
Etiwanda on the Sierra Canyon
St. John Bosco in St. Anthony
Pool B
Rancho Christian at Corona Centennial
Mater Dei in Harvard-Westlake
DEPARTMENT 1
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Loyola in windward
Orange Lutherans at Cypress
Mayfair, bye
Camarillo in Beverly Hills
Bishop Montgomery in Redondo
Calabasas in Pasadena
Trabuco Hills in Anaheim Canyon
JSerra at Rancho Verde
Temecula Valley at Damien
Brentwood in Villa Park
Crespi in the Crescenta Valley
Valencia, bye
Chino Hills in the colony
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in Los Altos
Intersection in Long Beach Poly
Riverside Poly, bye
DEPARTMENT 2AA
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Maranatha at Santa Clarita Christian
La Habra in Tesoro
Edison at Fairmont Prep
Walnut in the Capistrano valley
Diamond Ranch at Chaminade
Los Osos at West Torrance
Compton in Santa Monica
Capistrano Valley Christian at Rolling Hills Prep
Beckman in St. Bernard
Eastvale Roosevelt at Newport Harbor
Germany in the cathedral
Warren in Oak Park
St. Francis in La Canada
Saugus at the San Gabriel Academy
Mission Viejo in Great Oak
Campbell Hall at Heritage Christian
DEPARTMENT 2A
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Ribet Academy, bye
Dominguez at La Mirada
Millikan peninsula
Redlands East Valley at Murrieta Mesa
El Toro on Newport Beach Pacifica Christian
San Clemente at Mira Costa
Agoura in San Marcos
Murrieta Valley at Bonita
Northwood at Sonora
Gardena Serra in Lynwood
Culver City near Santa Barbara
River bank north at Hesperia
Los Alamitos in Cajon
King in Palm Springs
Diamond Bar at Crean Lutheran
Highlands at Oxnard
DEPARTMENT 3AA
Wildcard game, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
A – Lakewood at Tustin
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Winner WC A in Burbank Providence
Dana Hills in Portola
Bishop Amat zu Schurr
Ventura in La Serna
Beaumont in Hillcrest
Newbury Park at Miller
Hard at Covina
Sea view at Laguna Beach
Glendora at Salesian
Glendale am Kaiser
La Salle in Citrus Hill
San Juan Hills at Cerritos
Orange Vista at Silverado
El Dorado at Keppel
Buena at Shalhevet
Mary Star in Westlake
DEPARTMENT 3A
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Monrovia in the village of Christian
Pioneer in California
Price at Da Vinci
Satteltal Christian at Eisenhower
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Adelanto
Burbank Burroughs in St. Bonaventure
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian in South Torrance
Cerritos Valley Christian at Garden Grove
Westminster in the Fountain Valley
Santa Clara in the temple city
Rialto at Yorba Linda
Inheritance from the Holy Martyrs
Valley view of Patriot
Santa Fe in Quartz Hill
San Dimas in Ontario Christian
Yucaipa at Shadow Hills
DEPARTMENT 4AA
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Milken at the Renaissance Academy
San Marino in Pomona
Jurupa Valley at Santiago Garden Grove
In the morning in Pasadena Poly
Xavier Prep at Indio
Helsingor at the summit
Flintridge Prep at Century
Norwalk at St. Margaret
Bell Gardens in Aquinas
La Quinta at Twentynine Palms
Rowland at Indian Springs
Southlands Christian at Perris
Arlington in Bloomington
Charter Oak in Montclair
Artesia at Sage Hill
San Bernardino in Oak Hills
DEPARTMENT 4A
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Oakwood, bye
La Palma Kennedy in the savannah
Whittier at Nogales
South Pasadena at Dunn
Western Christian in Yeshiva
Rubidoux at Jurupa Hills
Don Lugo at Big Bear
Buena Park in San Jacinto
La Puente in the Lompoc Cabrillo
Beacon Hill, bye
Eastside at Cate
South El Monte, bye
Riverside Prep at the Loma Linda Academy
Katella at Lancaster
Waverly, bye
Oxford Academy at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
DEPARTMENT 5AA
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Coast Union at Valley Torah
St. Michaels preparing on the Bethel Christian river
St. Monica Academy at New Roads
Santa Rosa Academy in Bassett
Santa Ana at Gabrielino
Arrowhead Christian at Sherman Indian
Mesa Grande Academy at Workman
Victor Valley at the Moreno Valley Riverside County Education Academy
Vistamar in Avalon
Westmark at Carpinteria
United Christian at Bloomington Christian
Environmental Charter at Thacher
de Toledo at Coastal Christian
Pasadena AGBU with Bishop Diego
Mountain view at Excelsior
Tarbut V’Torah at Estancia
DEPARTMENT 5A
Wild Card Games, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
A cornerstone Christian in Orange County Christian
B – Hawthorne Math / Science in the Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
C – Santa Clarita Valley International in Vasquez
D – Cathedral City at Noli Indian
E – Silver Valley at the University of Prep
F – Fillmore in the Santa Maria Valley Christian
G – Shandon in the Laguna Blanca
H – Hillcrest Christian at Rancho Alamitos
First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Winner WC A at Linfield Christian
Mesrobian at Redlands Adventist
Ban at Victor Valley Christian
Pasadena Marshall at the Southwestern Academy
Winner WC B in Los Amigos
Winner WC C at Eastside Christian
Winner WC D of the La Sierra Academy
Winner WC E at California Military
Bethel Baptist at Brethren Christian
Winner WC F in Sequoyah
Ambassador at the Christian crossroads
Sierra Vista at the San Jacinto Valley Academy
Winner WC G at Nordhoff
Winner WC H at the Academy for Careers & Exploration
Lake Arrowhead Christian at Hemet River Springs
Trinity Classical on Garden Street
