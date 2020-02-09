advertisement

The CIF-SS basketball playoff pairings for boys were released on Sunday.

The Open Division console uses the pool play format. All other divisions are one-off eliminations.

BOYS BASKETBALL GAMES

OPEN DEPARTMENT

Pool game, Friday, 7 p.m.

Pool A

St. John Bosco in the Sierra Canyon

St. Anthony in Etiwanda

Pool B

Mater Dei at Corona Centennial

Harvard-Westlake at Rancho Christian

Billiards, February 18, 7 p.m.

Pool A

St. Anthony in the Sierra Canyon

St. John Bosco in Etiwanda

Pool B

Harvard-Westlake at Corona Centennial

Mater Dei at Rancho Christian

Billiards, February 21, 7 p.m.

Pool A

Etiwanda on the Sierra Canyon

St. John Bosco in St. Anthony

Pool B

Rancho Christian at Corona Centennial

Mater Dei in Harvard-Westlake

DEPARTMENT 1

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Loyola in windward

Orange Lutherans at Cypress

Mayfair, bye

Camarillo in Beverly Hills

Bishop Montgomery in Redondo

Calabasas in Pasadena

Trabuco Hills in Anaheim Canyon

JSerra at Rancho Verde

Temecula Valley at Damien

Brentwood in Villa Park

Crespi in the Crescenta Valley

Valencia, bye

Chino Hills in the colony

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in Los Altos

Intersection in Long Beach Poly

Riverside Poly, bye

DEPARTMENT 2AA

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Maranatha at Santa Clarita Christian

La Habra in Tesoro

Edison at Fairmont Prep

Walnut in the Capistrano valley

Diamond Ranch at Chaminade

Los Osos at West Torrance

Compton in Santa Monica

Capistrano Valley Christian at Rolling Hills Prep

Beckman in St. Bernard

Eastvale Roosevelt at Newport Harbor

Germany in the cathedral

Warren in Oak Park

St. Francis in La Canada

Saugus at the San Gabriel Academy

Mission Viejo in Great Oak

Campbell Hall at Heritage Christian

DEPARTMENT 2A

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Ribet Academy, bye

Dominguez at La Mirada

Millikan peninsula

Redlands East Valley at Murrieta Mesa

El Toro on Newport Beach Pacifica Christian

San Clemente at Mira Costa

Agoura in San Marcos

Murrieta Valley at Bonita

Northwood at Sonora

Gardena Serra in Lynwood

Culver City near Santa Barbara

River bank north at Hesperia

Los Alamitos in Cajon

King in Palm Springs

Diamond Bar at Crean Lutheran

Highlands at Oxnard

DEPARTMENT 3AA

Wildcard game, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

A – Lakewood at Tustin

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Winner WC A in Burbank Providence

Dana Hills in Portola

Bishop Amat zu Schurr

Ventura in La Serna

Beaumont in Hillcrest

Newbury Park at Miller

Hard at Covina

Sea view at Laguna Beach

Glendora at Salesian

Glendale am Kaiser

La Salle in Citrus Hill

San Juan Hills at Cerritos

Orange Vista at Silverado

El Dorado at Keppel

Buena at Shalhevet

Mary Star in Westlake

DEPARTMENT 3A

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Monrovia in the village of Christian

Pioneer in California

Price at Da Vinci

Satteltal Christian at Eisenhower

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Adelanto

Burbank Burroughs in St. Bonaventure

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian in South Torrance

Cerritos Valley Christian at Garden Grove

Westminster in the Fountain Valley

Santa Clara in the temple city

Rialto at Yorba Linda

Inheritance from the Holy Martyrs

Valley view of Patriot

Santa Fe in Quartz Hill

San Dimas in Ontario Christian

Yucaipa at Shadow Hills

DEPARTMENT 4AA

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Milken at the Renaissance Academy

San Marino in Pomona

Jurupa Valley at Santiago Garden Grove

In the morning in Pasadena Poly

Xavier Prep at Indio

Helsingor at the summit

Flintridge Prep at Century

Norwalk at St. Margaret

Bell Gardens in Aquinas

La Quinta at Twentynine Palms

Rowland at Indian Springs

Southlands Christian at Perris

Arlington in Bloomington

Charter Oak in Montclair

Artesia at Sage Hill

San Bernardino in Oak Hills

DEPARTMENT 4A

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Oakwood, bye

La Palma Kennedy in the savannah

Whittier at Nogales

South Pasadena at Dunn

Western Christian in Yeshiva

Rubidoux at Jurupa Hills

Don Lugo at Big Bear

Buena Park in San Jacinto

La Puente in the Lompoc Cabrillo

Beacon Hill, bye

Eastside at Cate

South El Monte, bye

Riverside Prep at the Loma Linda Academy

Katella at Lancaster

Waverly, bye

Oxford Academy at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

DEPARTMENT 5AA

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Coast Union at Valley Torah

St. Michaels preparing on the Bethel Christian river

St. Monica Academy at New Roads

Santa Rosa Academy in Bassett

Santa Ana at Gabrielino

Arrowhead Christian at Sherman Indian

Mesa Grande Academy at Workman

Victor Valley at the Moreno Valley Riverside County Education Academy

Vistamar in Avalon

Westmark at Carpinteria

United Christian at Bloomington Christian

Environmental Charter at Thacher

de Toledo at Coastal Christian

Pasadena AGBU with Bishop Diego

Mountain view at Excelsior

Tarbut V’Torah at Estancia

DEPARTMENT 5A

Wild Card Games, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

A cornerstone Christian in Orange County Christian

B – Hawthorne Math / Science in the Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

C – Santa Clarita Valley International in Vasquez

D – Cathedral City at Noli Indian

E – Silver Valley at the University of Prep

F – Fillmore in the Santa Maria Valley Christian

G – Shandon in the Laguna Blanca

H – Hillcrest Christian at Rancho Alamitos

First round, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Winner WC A at Linfield Christian

Mesrobian at Redlands Adventist

Ban at Victor Valley Christian

Pasadena Marshall at the Southwestern Academy

Winner WC B in Los Amigos

Winner WC C at Eastside Christian

Winner WC D of the La Sierra Academy

Winner WC E at California Military

Bethel Baptist at Brethren Christian

Winner WC F in Sequoyah

Ambassador at the Christian crossroads

Sierra Vista at the San Jacinto Valley Academy

Winner WC G at Nordhoff

Winner WC H at the Academy for Careers & Exploration

Lake Arrowhead Christian at Hemet River Springs

Trinity Classical on Garden Street

