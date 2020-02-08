advertisement

Ciara is a master of styling, whether on the red carpet or on stage. At the launch of the unisex line B.zero1 Rock in Bulgari last evening, the singer and dancer wore a purely black leather look from Patrycja Pagas, which featured a blazer-style top with voluminous, oversized sleeves and a matching black mini skirt.

Ciara is coming to the Bulgari x B.Zero1 rock collection debut party on February 6th in New York.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

advertisement

A closer look at Ciara’s glittering heels.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The expectant mother of three children rounded off her ensemble with a set of shiny sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The black leather style includes an almond-shaped toe and thin, crossed straps. The pair also have dazzling crystal collars around the ankles, each over a 4-inch heel. The Janell is currently available for retail at farfetch.com for $ 1,595.

Ciara is coming to the Bulgari x B.Zero1 rock collection debut party on February 6th in New York.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Ciara’s glittering heels.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Giuseppe Zanotti Janell sandals.

CREDIT: Farfetch.com

On the red carpet next to Ciara was “Euphoria” star Zendaya. The new Bulgari ambassador opted for Rahul Mishra trousers with a transparent organza top from the brand and breathtaking Bulgari jewels.

Zendaya at the Bvlgari x B.Zero1 rock debut party on February 6th in New York.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see more moments from Ciara’s style development.

Want more?

Ciara honors Kobe Bryant with her NFL Honors outfit in sparkling silver mini dresses and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals

In the biggest Super Bowl parties: DJ Khaled, Ciara, Post Malone, Jay Z and more in Miami

Ciara, Kelly Rowland & Friends were festively obsessed with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

advertisement