Ciara paid homage to a legend with her NFL Honors look.

The singer, who appeared on the red carpet next to husband Russell Wilson in Miami, wore accessories in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday 26 January at the age of 41. year-old daughter Gigi.

Ciara honored both Bryant and Gigi with their accessories, including the initial necklaces “K” and “G” by XIV Karats and a clutch by Edie Parker in purple, a reference to the uniforms of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Aside from her accessories, Ciara wore a shiny silver blazer-style Balmain Spring mini dress with a plunging neckline and long sleeves. The singer from Level Up wore on her feet a pair of silver ankle strap sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti (on Farfetch.com from $ 690 to $ 345).

Husband Russell Wilson joined the star who is pregnant with her third child. The Seattle Seahawk wore a double-breasted blue jacket with black pants and shiny black lace-up shoes.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at NFL Honors.

Another celebrity couple was also on the carpet: model Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL star Christian McCaffrey. Culpo was wearing a white dress with a low neckline and leg vents by Georges Hobeika. The former Miss Universe opted for a pair of white Sergio Rossi Godiva pumps with a pointed toe, high heel and leather upper. The pumps are available on Farfetch.com, where they have been reduced by 40% from $ 695 to $ 417. McCaffrey wore a classic black tuxedo.

Christian McCaffrey in a tuxedo next to Olivia Culpo in Georges Hobeika and Sergio Rossi.

