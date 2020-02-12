advertisement

The Olympic year, and after a record start in Boston last month, Ciara Mageean will try to continue this form in Athlone at the AIT International indoor event, this time doubling her usual distance.

In Athlone, Mageean ran an Irish indoor record of 1,500m last year with 4: 06.76, before improving to 4: 06.42 in Boston last month. This time, she doubles this distance to 3,000 m when she steps back on the track on Wednesday evening (live on TG4, 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.).

This Irish indoor record has been thanks to Mary Cullen since 2009, the 8: 43.74 she ran in Boston, though Mageean sure believes she is in the form to test it. Her best indoor distance in the distance is 8: 55.09, it was set up in New York five years ago and seems to be within her reach.

advertisement

“I haven’t driven a 3km distance in the hall in a while, so I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do and I always love running in Athlone,” says Mageean, who is also Irish Indoor mile record of 4: 28.31 and is looking for a kind of hat trick.

Mageean will not quite like it, the organizers of the Athlone meeting – now in their seventh year and with an appropriate international flair – invite the Ethiopian 3,000 m champion Kasanesh Buze, who has an outdoor best time of 8:39, 65 plus Camille has Buscomb from New Zealand and Kriistina Maki from the Czech Republic, both runners under 8:55.

Next month’s indoor world championships, which were originally scheduled for Nanjing in China next month, have been postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak of the corona virus, although Mageean had never planned this trip anyway.

Mageean is also not long back from an altitude training camp in Albuquerque in New Mexico and after Athlone will only have two more indoor races in Madrid (February 21) and then the Irish Indoors (March 1): “Yes, a short and sweet one Indoor season for me. I’m still getting used to the altitude training and this year it’s all about working towards Tokyo. “

winter training

The organizers also line up Samuel Tefera from Ethiopia to try to set the world record in the indoor mile. The 20-year-old is already the reigning world champion in the indoor mile over 1,500 m and last year broke the indoor world record over this distance in Birmingham with 3: 31.04. The current indoor mile world record is held by his compatriot Yomif Kejelcha at 3: 47.01 a.m.

Thomas Barr will also use Athlone to end his winter training. This is his only indoor run across the 400m level before he focuses again on the hurdles for Tokyo. He will win the three-time world and indoor European champion Pavel Maslak from the Czech Republic.

Phil Healy, who still has the qualification for Tokyo in mind, will be accompanied by Jessica Bianca-Wessoly (Germany), Estela Garcia (Spain) and Nicky Van Leuveren (Netherlands) over 200 m and 600 m to New York last Saturday , where he finished the pace at 800 m in 1: 52.94.

The 60m women include Irish talents such as Gina Akpe Moses, Lauren Roy, Sarah Quinn, Molly Scott, Ciara Neville, Joan Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Niamh Whelan.

advertisement