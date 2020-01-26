advertisement

The Olympic year and the opening races of Ciara Mageean couldn’t be happier. She broke her own Irish hall record of 1,500 meters with the promise of doing more.

At the New Balance Grand Prix in Boston and against the background of a huge poster of herself (Mageean is a athlete sponsored by New Balance), she finished third in 4: 06.42 and improved over the 4: 06.76 indoor record in Athlone last February ,

Mageean had also just returned from an altitude training camp in Albuquerque, New Mexico and was very satisfied with her performance. She landed right behind Jessica Hull and Konstanze Klosterhalfen from Australia, the German athlete who won a bronze medal at 5,000 meters in the 2019 World Cup in Doha.

“When I start a 4:06 in my first race and inside I’m overjoyed,” said Mageean. “And I’m very happy to be so strong. They got it out at a quick pace (almost always led by Klosterhalfen), but I kept my head and ended up in the top three, which I’m happy about. “

Hull also sprinted past Klosterhalfen in the last 25 meters to claim victory in 4: 04.14. Both athletes, who are part of the now discontinued Nike Oregon project, have been shut down after head coach Alberto Salazar has been banned for four years for doping violations, even though both are still alive and training in Oregon. Siofra Cléirigh Buttner also set an indoor best time of 4: 16:70, finishing ninth, leaving her recent injury problems behind and promising much more for 2020.

Mageean also confirmed that she will skip the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China in March. Only three more races are planned in Athlone (February 12), Madrid (February 21) and then in Irish Indoors (March 1): “Yep, a short and sweet indoor season for me. I’m still getting used to altitude training and this year it’s all about working towards Tokyo. “Cory McGee was fourth (4: 06.88) and Heather MacLean fifth (4: 06.88). 4: 08.12).

Andrew Coscoran, who was at the Terrier Classic College Meeting at Boston University on the other side of the city, joined the still elite club of Irish U-4-minute drivers and scored an excellent 3: 56.85 – a significant one Breakthrough for the 23-year-old, who is now running and training with the Dublin Track Club (DTC).

Coscoran ducked and dived for the line and was awarded at the same time as race winner Craig Engels, the American champion and also part of the former Nike Oregon project. Engels only received the nod in the photo.

The first five places all went to the quarter-finals, and Coscoran is also hoping for more in 2020. It has been the fastest mile of an Irish runner since Paul Robinson, also part of the DTC, ran 3: 54.77 in 2014. The fastest indoor mile of an Irish athlete in the hall since Ciarán Ó Lionáird ran his 3: 52.10 in 2013.

In the long history of Irish sub-4-minute miles, starting with Ronnie Delany in 1956, Coscoran is only the 43rd Irishman to add his name to this exclusive list. This marks another breakthrough for DTC under the skillful coaching of Feidhlim Kelly.

At home, Emerald AC’s Ciara Neville was the star of the Irish Life Health U-20 and U-23 championships with a 7.33-second best (in the U-23 at 60 meters) in Athlone IT. Neville also took gold in the 200m at 24.40 after getting a championship record in the preliminaries on 24.02.

