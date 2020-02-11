advertisement

Defender Jakob Chychrun scored the lead with one minute left in regulation, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from an early two-goal deficit to catch a six-game road slide with their 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. evening.

Chychrun’s 12th goal of the season and second in so many games came in a blast from the point during a power play to break a 2-2 draw. Derek Stepan had a goal with an assist and Taylor Hall also scored for the Coyotes, who are struggling for a play-off point and were attacked by a 2-0 hole less than two minutes into the game.

Antti Raanta made 26 saves for Arizona, which won only the third time in 13 games. It was only the Coyotes’ second win in their last 10 contests on the road.

Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher each had goals, and Carey Price stopped 31 shots for Montreal, which was looking for a fourth consecutive win. The Canadiens had won nine of the previous 12, but went 0-for-6 in the power play on Monday.

The Canadians wasted no time riding on board. In his third NHL game and just 51 seconds into the contest, Evans scored his first NHL goal working his way to the net and hitting a Ra Raanta home run. It would take just over a minute for Montreal to hit again when Gallagher scored his 19th goal of the season, giving home a blocked attack of his attempt, just 1:52 into the game.

Arizona, however, managed to get into the first period entertainment when Stepan took a short pass from Phil Kessel and dropped the ball from Price for his ninth goal of the season.

The Coyotes tied it at 2-2 when Hall took an indirect pass from Christian Dvorak and equalized it once from Pricemming with 3:24 left in the second period. It was the 14th goal of the season for Hall, who has been the subject of trade rumors and could be dealt with a second time this season after coming to Arizona from New Jersey in December.

Montreal sophomore point guard Phillip Danault came out Monday after receiving a ball to his face.

