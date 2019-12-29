advertisement

At least two people have been killed and a third is in critical condition after shooting a church in a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas, in the United States.

One person died at the shooting site and another died on the way to a local hospital, the Dallas Morning News reported, citing a spokeswoman for the local emergency services.

Authorities stormed into the scene in White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, where the West Freeway Church of Christ is located. It is believed that the man opened fire during a Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. AEDT).

The service was broadcast live on YouTube when the attack took place and a screenshot of the vision shows worshipers ducking under cover.

media_cameraThe service was broadcast live when the shootout was going on. media_cameraA worshiper got up and shot the attacker with his own weapon.

The video showed a man in a long coat making a rifle or shotgun that he had fired twice before anyone fired back.

Some members of the congregation ducked behind benches while others launched handguns at the shooters, the Dallas-based television broadcaster WFAA said.

It appears that an armed person who was present got up and shot the attacker.

A church elder told the New York Times that one of the victims was a security guard who responded to the shooter and called him a dear friend.

“He tried to do what he had to do to protect the rest of us,” said elder Mike Tinius.

“It is extremely annoying to see someone committing violence,” he said. Tinius said he didn’t know the shooter and the shots seemed random.

The Fort Worth Fire Department issued an “active threat order” and reportedly assisted on-site operations.

A witness told a local CBS partner that a shotgun-armed man went to a waiter during communion and opened fire before being shot by a person attending the service.

“You have the feeling that your life is flashing before you. I was very worried about my little one, ”witness Isabel Arreola told the network.

RELATED: The attacker storms the rabbi’s house and stabs five during the Hanukkah celebrations

media_camera Two people were killed and another injured in the attack. Image: WKRG News

Authorities believe the attacker was among the three people shot, but it is not known whether he was killed or injured, CBS 11 reported.

The filming was videotaped when the service was broadcast on YouTube, according to the New York Daily News.

Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, replied to the shootout by asking to pray for the victims and their loved ones.

“Places of worship are said to be sacred, and I am grateful to members of the Church who acted quickly to knock down the shooter and prevent further deaths,” Abbott said in a tweeted statement.

It is not the first fatal shootout in a Texas church.

In November 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire in the church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and killed more than two dozen believers before he committed suicide.

Reuters and AP

Originally published as a deadly church shoot in a livestream

