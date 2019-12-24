advertisement

MILTON, Pa. – It was almost a month ago that a devastating fire raged through a church in Northumberland County.

Now, in the spirit of Christmas time, the Bethany United Methodist Church receives help from a fellow congregation across the Susquehanna River.

On November 26, a fire broke out in the Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton. Flames tore through the building and it took hours for the crew to get it under control. The fire has caused thousands of dollars of damage and members of the Church are just starting to reassemble the pieces.

“We stand still,” said Rev. Will McNeal. “There is a section in the shrine waiting for the insurance investigator to continue and investigate the fire to see what the cause was.”

Bethany United Methodist Church will not be operational for the next 12 to 18 months, so the church is holding its services in the United Methodist Church in West Milton.

Immediately after the fire, the church in West Milton reached for Rev. McNeal and offered his space.

“It fits well in the Christmas story. We were ejected, we moved and had to go somewhere, but West Milton, when I spoke with the priest, Chris Mastin, and she opened her arms and said, “Yes, please,” Rev McNeal said.

“It is what we are taught to do, helping all our neighbors in every place and in every way,” says Dale Strassner, a member of the West Milton United Methodist Church.

Strassner says it’s important to give a helping hand, because something like this can happen to anyone.

“It’s a privilege to help, knowing that what happened to them could easily happen here, but it isn’t, so it’s good to know that we could be the helping church.”

Bethany United Methodist Church officials in Milton say they are raising money to cover fire damage that the insurance will not have. You can donate on this GoFundMe page.

