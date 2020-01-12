advertisement

PHILADELPHIA – A church in West Philadelphia has purchased a food truck and will use it to feed the homeless. The Church of Christian Compassion dedicated the food truck on Sundays and handed out samples from the menu.

The congregation raised the money to expand its missionary work.

All meals are free.

The church is ready to go on the road.

“We are going around the city to let others know that there is compassion in this city. That is why we are here today to show compassion and to share with the Church of Christian Compassion, “said Church of Christian Compassion Deacon Jeffrey Henderson.

The church is already giving away 300,000 pounds of food each year through its partnership with Philabundance and Share.

