To research the Browns’ rich history, you have to go far back into the archives – until their birth in 1946 and ten direct championship appearances with Otto Graham at the quarterback.

This rich story also includes a number of astonishing setbacks, from Marion Motley to Jim Brown, Leroy Kelly, Mike Pruitt and Gregg Pruitt, and then Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner.

There has been little to celebrate since the Browns played (and lost) to Denver for the 1989 AFC championship. Since the Browns returned in 1999, the field has been largely sparse, but that is changing.

Nick Chubb leads the NFL with 1,281 rushing yards and has the chance to significantly increase the stack on December 15th when the Browns take on the Cardinals at 4:05 PM in Glendale, Az.

The Browns are 6-7 and still alive in the playoff race, albeit barely. Victory against the Cardinals is a top priority, but helps Chubb’s cause that the Cardinals are the last to be dead in team defense – 24th against the run and 32nd against the pass.

“I think the key word is that Nick would rather keep winning,” said Brown’s head coach Freddie Kitchens. “I don’t know if he’s too worried about (the glitzy title) and neither am I.”

“We try to do everything we can to be successful on Sundays. That’s how he feels. However, that’s evidence for a lot of people – blocking our receivers, our O-Line blocking, and I’m pretty sure Nick would agree with that feeling. “

The last Browns player to lead the league in a hurry was Leroy Kelly in 1968 when he jumped 1,239 yards with 14 games in the NFL season.

It would be inaccurate to say that Chubb doesn’t care if he wins the glitzy title. But it would be misleading to say that it is his goal. The 5-foot-11,227-pound second grader from Georgia is the walking definition of a team player.

“You hear guys saying, ‘I just want the team to win. All I want is team success, “left guard Joel Bitonio said in the locker room on December 11.” I’m willing to bet that Nick really wants the team to be successful first. It is an honor for him. If you get a team of 53 Nick Chubbs, you will be at the top of the league. “

The race for the glittering title ends with three games remaining in the regular season. Derrick Henry of the Titans is second with 1,243 rushing yards, followed by Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers as third with 1,220 yards.

Chubb also leads the NFL with 253 broadcasts – three more than Henry and seven more than McCaffrey. Chubb wore an average of 19.25 in the first eight games, while Kareem Hunt was suspended. He has had an average of 19.8 broadcasts in the five games since his reinstatement, although he made only 16 broadcasts in Pittsburgh on December 1 and 15 broadcasts against the Bengals on December 8.

“I didn’t pay attention to where I was at first, so I’m not going to start now,” Chubb said. “I will just keep playing, preparing, and working every week. If I keep working the way I am, things will do the right way for me, so I’m counting on it.

“It will mean a lot to me (to lead the league in a hurry) just because I worked so hard and it paid off for me. It’s really the biggest thing for me when I work hard. That shows, and I get the results I want. “

The Browns have completed 331 runs and 469 pass games. That means the Browns passed 58.6 percent of the time in the first 13 games.

In terms of those who say Play Caller Kitchens is exceptionally happy, Carolina passes 63.2 percent of the time (318 runs, 547 pass). Tennessee, 8-5, passes 53.9 percent of the time (352 rush, 412 pass).

