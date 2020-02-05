advertisement

Many companies and content creators work hard to balance the number of ads on their sites and videos so as not to force their fans or visitors to use an adblocker, but others don’t seem to care. Fortunately, Google introduced a built-in adblocker for its Chrome browser in 2018, forcing sites to meet industry standards or block their ads. Google announced on Wednesday that it would expand the ad blocker to include videos.

“Today, the group responsible for developing better advertising standards, the Coalition for Better Ads, has a new set of standards for ads displayed during video content, based on research from 45,000 consumers worldwide,” said Jason James of Google in a message. on the Chromium blog earlier today.

These are the three advertising experiences that users find disturbing for videos that take less than 8 minutes:

advertisement

Long pre-roll ads that cannot be skipped or ad groups longer than 31 seconds that appear before a video and that cannot be skipped within the first 5 seconds. Mid-roll ads of any duration that appear in the middle of a video, interrupting the user’s experience. Image or text ads that appear on top of a played video and are located in the center 1/3 of the video player window or cover more than 20 percent of the video content.

The Coalition says website owners who use one of these three types of ads should no longer display them within four months or run the risk of losing ads. Chrome begins to enforce these rules on August 5, 2020, after which it “stops displaying all ads on sites in every country where these disruptive ads are repeatedly displayed.” The Coalition also specifically invokes YouTube.com, which happens to be owned by Google.

Image source: Valentin Wolf / imageBROKER / Shutterstock

Jacob started to treat video games and technology at the university as a hobby, but it soon became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently lives in New York and writes for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

. [TagsToTranslate] chrome

advertisement