Christopher Tolkien, son of the late J.R.R. Tolkien died at the age of 95.

Christopher’s father was the author of The Lord of the Rings and Christoph continued his father’s work after his death – he also wrote his own books.

In a statement, the Tolkien Society said:

Christopher Tolkien died at the age of 95. The Tolkien Society expresses its heartfelt condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the entire Tolkien family.

Christopher was the third son of J.R.R. and mother Edith Tolkien and was born in Leeds.

After joining the Royal Air Force in World War II, Christopher studied English at Trinity College, Oxford. He later became his father’s literary executor after he died in 1973.

Christopher drew the original cards for “The Lord of the Rings” that adorned the books that were published in the 1950s after the success of the prequel “The Hobbit”.

In 2001, Tolkien expressed concern that his father’s book could be made into a film and asked how the book’s interpretation is compared to the book.

In an interview with the newspaper Le Monde in 2012, the late author criticized the film archive on the grounds that they “gutted” the book and made it more of an action film for young adults.

After the news, fans went on Twitter to express their condolences.

A great man who will be missed. “Together we will take the path that leads to the west / and find a country in the distance where both hearts can rest.”

RIP Christopher Tolkien, I am so grateful that he has worked tirelessly for decades to put his father’s work together and make it available to the public. The stories mean so much to me.

Christopher’s work was not only recognized by his father’s and father’s fans. The 95-year-old won the Bodley Medal in 2016 for his outstanding contribution to literature, culture, science and communication.

The late author and writer is believed to have died in France, where he lived with his second wife, Baillie Tolkien, with whom he has two children: Adam Reuel Tolkien and Rachel Clare Reuel Tolkien.

Christopher also had another child from his first marriage, Simon Mario Reuel Tolkien.

If you have had a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

