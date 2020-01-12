advertisement

There are few directors who receive $ 100 million, let alone $ 200 million, for making a film that is not based on a comic book, television series, or existing intellectual property.

Yet Christopher Nolan’s “ Tenet ” is now on its way to being his most expensive film of all time with a declared production budget of over $ 200 million – and that doesn’t even count the marketing budget. no more. What is more fascinating about this is that “Tenet” is a purely original story, with no existing hardware or IP to help sell it.

Variety reports that ‘Tenet’ now has a production budget of $ 205 million, $ 25 million less than its most expensive movie ‘The Dark Knight Rises’. That said, “ The Dark Knight Rises ” grossed over a billion dollars, so there is a reason for that confidence. In fact, the closest comparison to “Tenet” would be “Inception,” which cost $ 160 million and ended up bringing in $ 828.3 million at the box office.

Like ‘Inception’, no one has a clue what ‘Tenet’ is and the promotional campaign is working to make sure you enter the mostly blind cinema. The teaser that debuted last month has only given little clues to what it is – something to do with time reversal? – while the IMAX preview attached to ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ was a 6-minute scene without any context.

Speculation is that “ Tenet ” is a series of sorts of “ Inception ”, but again, it’s just speculation because no one really knows what the movie is about.

Imagine that, however. A film that costs more than $ 200 million and no one knows what it is. It is based on nothing, it is the result of nothing (we think), and it has this kind of budget.

