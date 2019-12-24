advertisement

Do you play cricket in the back yard on bright Christmas day or is it raining on your festive parade?

The Christmas forecast is here and could be very different from what we saw in the past week.

Santa’s gift to Australia is usually very pleasant temperatures for the big cities and possibly even a thunderstorm and a shower or two.

Unless you’re inland and in central Australia – in places like Alice Springs, where it continues to get hot.

Sky News weather station Meteorologist Rob Sharpe said the high pressure that has dominated the country will play a minor role as it will be felt through a large low pressure channel after a forecast hot weekend.

“The trough will produce showers and thunderstorms in the east, with Brisbane and Sydney having at least a slight chance of showers and storms from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day 2,” he said.

“Meanwhile, a high pressure system appears to be moving through the Great Australian Bight, resulting in a sunny sky in South Australia and Southwest Australia.”

media_cameraCentral and inland parts of Australia will be hot on Christmas Day, but many of the capitals can escape the heat. Image: BSCH.

In the run-up to Christmas 2019, temperatures across Australia rose rapidly and records were broken. All signs indicate that the climatic conditions that caused the heat will continue to exist during the Christmas season.

In populated coastal areas in the south and east, however, their impact should diminish.

The dipole in the Indian Ocean, which is located off the coast of Washington, is in a positive phase and contributes to the fact that hot air flows to south and east Australia.

Southern Annular Mode, which comes from Antarctica, generally sends cool ocean winds across Tasmania and South Victoria, but the same winds also blow hot air to the east coast. In addition, the monsoon that irrigates the north is late.

The meteorology office expects the country to remain dry for most of December.

At the beginning of Christmas week, the BOM predicts a heat wave for most of Australia, but is overlooked in almost all coastal areas and capitals. Although Brisbane, Canberra and Darwin could see a low intensity heat wave.

CHRISTMAS AROUND THE CAPITAL

Start with BrisbaneIt looks like it will be hot when Christmas starts at 34 ° C. But with 31C it should get a little cooler on Christmas Day and on Christmas Day 2. On the big day there is the possibility to shower and storm. In Townsville it is 34 ° C and sunny.

Around 30C in Canberra with a potential storm on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, but on Christmas Day coming, the mercury will rise a few steps to 34 ° C.

On the way to Sydney and it looks like a warm 25 ° C with a possible shower or even a thunderstorm on Christmas day that sets the tone for much of the week.

However, the bushfires that have raged near Sydney could still be dangerous and haze through the city.

Hotter inland. Dubbo could see 34 ° C, Wagga Wagga 36 ° C and Broken Hill 39 ° C on Christmas Day.

media_camera Obligatory Santa shot on the beach.

Melbourne On Christmas day, it will probably be 28 ° C warm. Partly cloudy, good conditions for the boxing day test at 23C and without rain.

Hobart is the right place to chill out a bit at Christmas and maybe take a shower. On Christmas day the highs are around 25 ° C. During the festive season on other days it is a bit cooler.

Adelaide will be a warm but not nearly the last blistering highs. Christmas Eve is 33C, then 32C on Christmas Day and cooler on Boxing Day.

Perth could be the hottest capital in Australia on Christmas Day, with the possibility of maximum temperatures up to 36 ° C or even higher and 35 ° C on Boxing Day. Christmas Eve should be cooler at 31C. In fact, Perth was able to experience highs for almost the entire Christmas week in the mid-1930s.

But there is nothing on the 45C that Alice Springs could achieve if it continues to sizzle.

branding Darwin Even with a maximum of mid-30s and some rain and possible storms.

So it can be warm to very hot during the holidays, but it can also rain a little.

However, remember to keep an eye on the bushfires, where there is little sign of waning.

Originally published as What’s in store for christmas day weather

