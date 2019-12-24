advertisement

The gift of rain is predicted to fall in parts of drought-prone NSW and southeast Queensland on Christmas Day.

The temperature in Brisbane will drop to 25 ° C on Wednesday, with rain forecast for the city and the parts of the state’s south affected by fire.

“Brisbane is likely to be the wettest city and this rain will flow to Newcastle, New South Wales,” Meteorologist Dean Narramore of the Bureau of Meteorology told AAP.

Sydney will also remain mild at Christmas, with a maximum temperature of 26 ° C and a 50% chance of rain.

The east winds will finally dissolve the smoke mist that has been covering the city for weeks.

But it will settle over Canberra in the afternoon, where it is expected to reach 31 ° C.

Darwin and Perth are expected to be the hottest capitals on Christmas Day, reaching 36 ° C, while Hobart in the south will experience the coolest Christmas weather with a sunny forecast of 25 ° C.

Melbourne will reach 28 ° C, although it can be slightly cloudy in the early morning when the east wind pushes smoke towards the city from bushfires that have been burning in the Gippsland region for a month.

Mr. Narramore described Adelaide as a “perfect Christmas forecast” for the 31st century.

“It’s going to be a wonderful day for a dip in the pool or a game of cricket in the back yard,” he said.

Off the coast, mercury will increase in cities throughout South Africa, the Northern Territory, and Washington by the mid-1940s.

“Central Australia will generally be very hot and dry, and Alice Springs is likely to be low by the mid-1940s,” said Narramore.

And cricket fans don’t fear it – it may look cloudy on Boxing Day morning, but Melbourne is expected to clear at 23 ° C in the second trans-Tasman test.

The vacation forecasts come after a week of heatwave, during which the high temperatures dropped in December and more hot weather was likely on the way.

media_cameraParts from NSW and Qld are expected to see rainfall today. Image: Meteorology office

CHRISTMAS DAY IN CAPITALS

Sydney: Partly cloudy. Average chance of rain, cloudy in the late afternoon and evening, 26th C.

Melbourne: Mostly sunny. In the mornings and afternoons, haze areas with early morning fog probability over the western suburbs, 28th century.

Brisbane: Cloudy with a very high (90 percent) chance of showering in the morning. The chance of a thunderstorm, most likely in the morning, 24 ° C.

Perth: Hot and mostly sunny, 36C.

Adelaide: Sunny with light winds, 31C.

Hobart: Partly cloudy with light winds, 25 ° C.

Canberra: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain (20 percent). Haze of smoke in the afternoon, 32 ° C.

Darwin: Partly cloudy with occasional showers in the afternoon and evening. Weak wind and chance of thunderstorm during the day, 36 ° C.

Originally published as Aussie States to get Christmas rain

