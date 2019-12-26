advertisement

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – A strong typhoon that flew through the central Philippines asked at least 20 dead and thousands to leave their homes, making the Christmas celebration devastating in the predominantly Catholic country.

The typhoon Phanfone at the height of the vacation trips stranded many people at sea and at airports, triggered landslides, flooded low-lying villages, destroyed houses, knocked down trees and electricity pylons and cut off the electricity in entire provinces. A civil protection officer described the destroyed coastal city of Batad in the province of Iloilo on Christmas Day as a “ghost town”.

“You can’t see anyone since there was a total power outage. You can’t hear anything.” The city looked like a ghost town, ”said Cindy Ferrer of the Regional Office for Civil Protection on the phone.

The storm eased slightly on Thursday when it blew into the South China Sea with sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of 150 km / h after striking island after island with violent winds and heavy rain on Christmas Day. the weather agency said.

Most of the 20 deaths reported by national police and local officials were due to drowning, falling trees and accidental electric shocks.

A father, his three children and another relative were among the missing in the severely hit province of Iloilo after a swollen river flooded their barrack.

The typhoon struck the Eastern Samar province on Christmas Eve and then plowed through the central region of the archipelago at Christmas, invading seven coastal towns and island provinces without losing power.

Provincial officials, army troops, police and volunteers spent Christmas away to look after thousands of displaced people in urban gyms and schools that became emergency shelters. Many more people spent Christmas Eve, traditionally a time for family reunions, in bus stops.

More than 25,000 people were stranded in seaports across the central region and remote provinces after the Coast Guard banned ferries and cargo ships from venturing into dangerously troubled waters. Dozens of international and domestic flights to and from the region have been canceled, including to popular beach and surf resorts.

About 20 typhoons and storms hit the Philippines every year. The Southeast Asian nation is also in the Pacific Ring of Fire, where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common. With more than 100 million inhabitants, the country is one of the most disaster-prone in the world.

Phanfone, a Laotian word for animal, moved on a path similar to that of Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most violent storms in which more than 7,300 people died and were missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland, and more than 5 Millions of people were displaced in the central Philippines in 2013.

