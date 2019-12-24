advertisement

It’s the time of year to be happy – and to take the risk of getting stuck in the busy tourist traffic.

While many vacationers in several Australian states have been stranded in front of major road closures due to a bush fire that has gotten out of control, others will brave the streets in the name of Christmas Day. The most frequently congested roads include arterial roads that run through the country’s most populous state, New South Wales. This has also eased the brunt of the ongoing bushfire crisis.

Live Traffic According to NSW, hundreds of kilometers of roads, including major highways and busy traffic arteries, remained blocked in both directions around the state.

KURRAJONG TO LITHGOW: The bell road of Rd / Chifley Rd is now open in both directions. The crews are still working on repairing bushfire damage. So slow down and be extra careful. There is a reduced speed limit of 60 km / h. Darling Causeway is still closed.

– Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 24, 2019

BILLYS CREEK TO NYMBOIDA: Armidale Rd reopened after it was closed due to the bush fires. There is a reduced top speed of 80 km / h and the road is limited to vehicles weighing less than 8 tons and less than 6 meters in length.

– Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 24, 2019

ILFORD TO ROUND SWAMP: Castlereagh Hwy remains closed between Ilford-Sofala Rd and Excelsior Rd due to bushfire damage. Detour via the Great Western Highway / Sofala Road.

– Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) December 24, 2019

Also on the southwest, a 20 kilometer section between Tahmoor and Hill Top – the area around Balmoral – remained closed on Christmas Eve.

The ongoing road closings on the south coast due to the Currowan fire have previously prompted the RFS to urge vacationers to rethink their Christmas plans.

“South of Sydney is obviously the worst. There are more open roads to the north than to the west or south,” said Angela Burford, spokeswoman for NSW Rural Fire Service, the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I would say that people should rethink their plans if they want to travel along the coast to Shoalhaven. Fires burn near arterial roads and cities where people are more likely to vacation.”

However, there was a respite as the Princes Highway south of Nowra reopened after being blocked in both directions overnight.

The Gwydir Highway was also reopened in the north of the state.

media_cameraControlled burns back in Lithgow. Photo: Jeremy Piper

Those on the road in New South Wales on Christmas Day have received a strict warning as bushfires continue to hit streets and highways across the state.

On Christmas Eve, drivers were told “they should be prepared for the roads to close without notice”.

“Drive on the terms and follow the instructions of emergency services and traffic teams,” Live Traffic NSW added in a Facebook post yesterday.

Many commentators were confused by the dynamics of the road closures and asked Live Traffic NSW if they could make their trip safer in comments to the post.

Road users are encouraged to continue to monitor the updates as bushfires continue to affect roads and highways. A full list of affected streets can be found below.

media_cameraFires continue to affect roads and highways around NSW. Image: Live Traffic NSW

NSW SOUTH COAST

The Charleys Forest Fire and Currowan Fire affect areas from Batemans Bay and Sussex Inlet to Braidwood.

• Braidwood to Nelligen: The Kings Highway is closed

• Nowra Hill to Callala Bay: the forest road is closed

• Nowra Hill to Charleyong: Nerriga Road / Braidwood Road is closed

• Jerrawangala to Tomerong: The turpentine road is closed

• Braidwood to Moruya: Araluen Road is closed

SYDNEY SOUTHWEST

Couridjah, Yanderra, Hill Top, Buxton and Balmoral Village and surrounding areas have been affected by the fire at Green Wattle Creek, which has burned more than 200,000 hectares of land and is still out of control. The fire has affected roads in the region.

• Hill Top to Couridjah: Wilson Drive / West Parade is closed

• Long range to Taralga: Wombeyan Cave Road is closed

BLUE MOUNTAINS / CENTRAL WEST

The ongoing fires in Gospers Mountain and Grose Valley have affected the roads in the Blue Mountains / Lithgow region. Motorists are reminded of the following closings and are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

• Ilford to Cullen Bullen: The Castlereagh Highway is closed

• Oaky Park (east of Lithgow): Bells Road is closed

• Hampton to Oberon: Jenolan Caves Road is closed

• Kurrajong and Lithgow: Bell’s Line of Road and Chifley Road have been reopened in both directions. Slow it down and be extra careful as crews are still working in the area. The top speed was reduced to 60 km / h.

Bell to Mount Victoria: The Darling Causeway is closed

• Blackheath: Govetts Leap Road is closed

Buses also replace trains between Mount Victoria and Lithgow / Bathurst on the Blue Mountains Line

HUNTER / CENTRAL COAST

• Bucketty to Broke: Great Northern Road / Paynes Crossing Road / Wollombi Road is closed

• Bucketty to St Albans: Wollombi Road / Great Northern Road is closed

• Wollombi to Laguna: Yango Creek Road is closed

• Paynes Crossing: Stockyard Creek Road is closed

• Bucketty to Kulnura: George Downes Drive is closed

NORTH NSW

• Mount Seaview to Yarrowitch: is now open. Between Ralfes Trail and Gingers Creek, only one lane of the freeway is open under stop / slow traffic control. Motorists are accompanied by this section of the motorway and have to plan and pay a lot of extra travel time.

• Nymboida to Billys Creek: Armidale Road is closed

• Tabulam to Lower Duck Creek: Hootens Road and Paddys Flat Road are closed

• Billys Creek to Nymboida: Armidale Rd has reopened

The impact assessment teams continue to work across the firing grounds. It is believed that approximately 100 houses have been lost since last Thursday. Accurate numbers will be released as soon as access to remote streets and villages in the areas affected by fires occurs. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/FhqUxX7UZs

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) December 23, 2019

Originally published as a Christmas road closure

