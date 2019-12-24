advertisement

Christmas tree sales have skyrocketed this year as people appear to have turned away from plastic trees imported from thousands of miles away, looking for more sustainable options to make their homes festive for the holidays.

The umbrella organization Irish Christmas Tree Growers (ICTG) announced that there are currently around 450,000 Irish trees in living spaces throughout Ireland and another 250,000 traveling to Europe, mainly to Great Britain, France and Germany.

Revenue has increased by over 10 percent in the past two years, and ICTG Chairman Christy Kavanagh celebrated a record year, saying the business is now worth over € 20 million for the local economy.

“We had a good harvest this year because the growing conditions were particularly good and the trees are good in color. And it’s great to see how the public supports their local economy by choosing Irish Christmas trees, ”he said.

One person who has benefited from switching to real trees is Theo Lambton. A little over three years ago, he founded the tree delivery and collection service Fir in Dublin.

He sources all of his trees in Wicklow and told the Irish Times that 2019 will be the company’s best year. He attributes the increase in sales to a higher disposable income and a greater interest in sustainability.

“I think people have more money to spend, but awareness of the environmental impact of buying a plastic-made plastic tree with plastics and harmful chemicals and delivering thousands of kilometers that leave a huge carbon footprint has got people doing that brought to recognize the value of real trees. ” he said.

He said that with real trees that are properly recycled there, “there is practically no waste and the carbon footprint is close to zero,” although it depends on how far a person travels to collect their tree.

People don’t drive with Fir and Mr Lambton has delivered more than 700 trees so far this season.

He said his start-up dealt with the difficulties people could have when someone else chooses their tree by giving people options to order online.

“People can decide whether they want a tall or small tree and they can choose a slim or a bushy one and they can choose its rough shape. Then we will offer them different options so they can still make a choice. ”

For those wondering why their Christmas trees no longer smell as strong as in the past, the answer could be a shift in tree species sold on the Irish market.

Spruce was very popular in the past, but it also lost its needles very quickly. In many Irish houses it was replaced by the noble fir with a high juice content and strong smell as well as elastic needles. Its shape was often not ideal, which led to it being replaced by the more aesthetic Nordmann, a triangular tree with rich green foliage and soft needles. This species is easier to grow and accounts for three quarters of all trees sold here.

