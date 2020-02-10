advertisement

Christmas FM is becoming Kissmas FM for Valentine’s Day – here’s how to listen.

Love is certainly in the air, and for only four days we will all be able to grab our other halves or cry in our ice cream jar while listening to Kissmas FM.

Launched tomorrow Tuesday February 11, the radio station will reopen for the week there and will provide all the love songs smoothly all the time.

Presented by the team behind Christmas FM and Halloween FM, the brand new Irish pop-up station will bring you the “magic of love” of this Valentine’s Day.

So what is the greatest love song of all time? … all the details on KISSmas announced today at 7 p.m. 💕📻🎶 pic.twitter.com/IXTM8Uk7Px

– Christmas FM (@christmasfm) February 10, 2020

Kissmas FM will play all hits today and yesterday, focusing on this little four letter word. It will be the official Valentine’s Day station in Ireland and will take over all digital Christmas FM channels from tomorrow to Friday 14 February.

You can listen from 7 a.m. tomorrow using the Christmas FM app or via their website. Alternatively, you can use TuneIn or by asking your smart speaker to play “Christmas FM Ireland”. A completely crazy little thing, this love.

