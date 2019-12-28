advertisement

“It was exciting, she won so easily – at a gallop.”

They were the first words from Jockey Kathy O’Hara after Madam Rouge beat her rivals at the Listed $ 150,000 Christmas Classic (1200m) at Royal Randwick.

The race was also not presented to Madam Rouge because she had survived a tough run without cover and left her rivals completely behind with a runaway victory.

“She won with authority,” said O’Hara. “We wrote a bit,” she was out of luck on the barrier, but she failed with real verve at the top of the straight.

“I didn’t really ask her, but she crowned the ascent and really let go.

“I haven’t had a win in a long time.”

Madam Rouge ($ 5), O’Hara hands and heels, upset her rivals and scored 1¼ points. Glenall ($ 7) was held up a few steps at the top of the straight before heading home with a long neck in front of albumin ($ 17) for a strong second hit.

Coach Chris Waller confirmed that Madam Rouge and Invincibella, who finished sixth in the final round, will meet again at the $ 1 million Magic Millions Fillies and Mares (1,300m) on the Gold Coast in 14 days.

“It was a good ride from Kathy,” said Waller.

“I told her, if you get caught by the uncomfortable barrier three meters,” don’t panic, just sit down nicely “.

“She had Mrs. Rouge on the move well, which was the key.”

According to Waller, Madam Rouge has reached a new level this season, won Group 3 The Nivison and finished fourth in the Silver Eagle in the spring.

media_cameraKathy O’Hara at Madam Rouge wins the Christmas Classic at Royal Randwick.

“If you go through this preparation again, it was a different horse,” said Waller.

“Even at the last start in the Hot Danish Stakes she had bad luck.

“I think there is a good race in her and she will be going to the Magic Millions in two weeks.

“She’ll get her chance in the fall too.”

Invincibella has won the last two Magic Millions Fillies and Mares and showed that she is on the right track for a hat trick.

“She is ready to go,” said Waller.

Signore Fox was awarded $ 2.80 as a favorite yesterday, but was unable to achieve his usual finish sprint and finished fifth. Jockey Tommy Berry said Signore Fox went a bit flat. “He had a long preparation and his run was obviously very strong the other day and that might have relieved him more than we thought,” said Berry.

Trainer Paul Snowden had a similar explanation for Signore Fox’s efforts.

“He drove a bit tired today,” said Snowden.

“His preparation was … not a disaster, but things went wrong.

“He had five exams and four starts and the trip to Queensland in the middle – you wouldn’t say it went smoothly.

“Well, I think he made good progress today, but he didn’t have the good turn he had two weeks ago. I think he might be looking for a little break.”

media_cameraTommy Berry drives Nitrous to victory in the Hyland Boxing Day Sale Handicap.

FAVORITE FOUNDERS THAT KICK STONES TO NITROUS UPSET

Nitrous caused excitement when the popular stable mate Bartley went through an unfortunate run in the junior season.

The field with four horses for the Hyland Boxing Day Sale Handicap (1000 m) delivered a dramatic, action-packed race and a result that left the favorites behind.

When jockey Hugh Bowman was looking for a run in the Bartley coached by Peter and Paul Snowden on the street, a tactically clever Tommy Berry shot at Nitrous to narrowly score.

“Nitrous did everything right, it was another professional effort,” said Paul Snowden.

“At Bartley, it was one of those things. He was doing pretty badly in a field with four horses, but Nitrous was a little too good today. “

NSW’s racing stewards questioned Bowman about his driving style when the Hall of Fame jockey admitted that he was surprised that the racing pace was not real in the past.

“When Nash (Rawiller at Belieber) retired, I was really tricked,” said Bowman. “I never really had room. If Bartley had been more experienced, he would have been lucky.

“When he hesitated and I had to correct him, the race left us. He was just new and didn’t know what to do. With some experience you would have seen this horse shoot straight through this gap.

“As soon as I got my swing, Tommy Nash shaved lightly and that locked the door for me.”

Bartley has no chance of securing a $ 2 million start in the Magic Millions 2YO Classic (1200m) on January 11th, but Nitrous confirmed his place in the field for the glamorous Gold Coast race with his good win ,

Nitrous ($ 6.50) was the underdog of the four runners, but victoriously won with a short neck from Miss Canada ($ 4), who made a brave attempt to take the lead on the debut. Bartley ($ 1.95) was third three quarters of the way away.

Team Snowden already has the Magic Millions favorite ($ 5) in Aim and other avid runners, including Stellar Pauline ($ 13), but Nitrous has gotten off to a big start and has improved to $ 26.

“Nitrous will run in the Magic Millions and it’s a little bit more than a toss,” said Paul Snowden.

“He will definitely weigh, it will depend on the day.

“But he’s a tough customer, he copes with everything and there’s still a fair way to deal with this horse.”

“As far as Bartley is concerned, there is no Plan B since he won’t be joining now. We have to weigh up our options, but we can look at the blue diamond and the golden slipper. ”

