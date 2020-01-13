advertisement

Derby Homes and the local coordination team of Derby City Council helped residents of the Peartree area come together at the Tintagel Community Hub for a Christmas celebration.

Residents meet every Friday for coffee mornings and together raised the idea of ​​a Christmas party. Charlotte Eley and Leon Taylor (Derby Homes) and Marissa Jefford (local coordinator) have supported the development of the residence group since its inception and by joining forces, they were able to finance the event.

advertisement

While using the newly renovated common room, residents planned and helped coordinate the Christmas meal for friends and neighbors over the Christmas period.

During the afternoon, residents celebrated with an abundance of food, DJ Elliott Wakefield provided an atmosphere of music and karaoke, Angela Martin (a local singer) played Christmas favorites and the Tintagel Women’s Dance Group has performed a selection of routines.

Cindy Foster (local resident) said: “I live alone and I know personally how to isolate it can be during the Christmas period. The event was so moving. It started as a Christmas party and ended up being a true example of our community spirit. The event would not have been possible without the local coordination team and Derby Homes. Not only did they provide the venue and funding but, as always, they played an active role in the group. Everyone in the room donated something – handmade tablecloths and decorations to the fabulous performances. The residents worked extremely hard and relied for the most part on good will. Again, I am overwhelmed by the power of people. “

Rebecca Cummins (Tintagel dance group) said, “It was so comforting to see everyone having fun, especially the older members who would be really alone at Christmas without the group. It was a privilege to be part of the event. I can’t wait until next year. “

Kerry Reek (Tintagel volunteer) said: “The 20th was a great day bringing the community together over the holidays. We had a dj / singer and dancers. We all came together to plan the day and the day itself, which shows that the community works better as a team. “

Marissa Jefford (local coordinator) said: “The afternoon was just great! The idea came from a conversation between the residents at one of the coffee mornings and just progressed from there. Everyone made a positive contribution to the event and it was a very pleasant afternoon with a really wonderful atmosphere. “

.

advertisement