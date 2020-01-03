advertisement

With the only horror reboot remake “The Grudge” as a new, comprehensive release, we are discussing the fate of vacation films that have thrived, survived and died.

At the box office there is little new to be noticed in the happy new year. Low budget horror restart of a remake “The Grudge” by Screen Gems is the only new, wide release this weekend. “Skywalker” will be number 1 in the $ 30 to $ 35 million range (last weekend it was $ 72 million), “Jumanji” number two with $ 20 to 25 million. Little Women, Frozen II, and The Grudge are fighting in the $ 10-15 million range. The total for the weekend could be around $ 140 million. The first weekend of 2019 would be comparable to gross proceeds of $ 139 million.

As for the films that are still standing after the most intense phase of the film year, the audience has decided what has thrived, survived and died.

It was not a great Christmas: the core data from December 25th to January 1st showed an increase in earnings of around 3%. This despite the presence of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, which brings in at least 50% more than the best title from holiday 2018, “Aquaman”. Nevertheless, any increase in a year that has decreased by 4% from 2018 is welcome. (And this reflects the stock prices for the two of the top three exhibitors.)

Disney

HITS

Frozen II (Disney)

It opened on Friday before Thanksgiving, but it still ranked third or fourth every day during the holidays. At $ 435 million, this has already surpassed the original from 2013 (also released in November), which raised another $ 130 million after January 1. This slightly exceeds the domestic $ 500 million mark and is most likely the highest revenue since summer. At $ 1.3 billion to $ 1.4 billion worldwide, it’s the third largest movie of 2019.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)

Now at $ 408 Millions, it will lag behind the other two films in the restart trilogy. The Last Jedi had sales of $ 620 million domestically and $ 1.3 billion worldwide. This will end up somewhere on the order of $ 500 million and $ 1 billion, respectively. Between these two films, Disney also released the prequel “Solo”, which grossed just $ 214 million, a total of $ 392 million – worthy of recognition as a rebound.

Jumanji: The next level (Sony)

At $ 203 million, this is “Welcome to the Jungle” two years ago. This franchise restart raised the total by more than $ 200 million. This time, however, this will not be the case. Daily direct comparisons show that this is shorter. That should shy away from $ 300 million domestically, while foreign volume fell nearly $ 1 billion compared to last time. Nevertheless, it is a remarkable success and a gateway to further sequels.

Claire Folger

Knife out (Lions Gate)

This November 27 release was scheduled for a quick run ahead of the distributor’s bombshell on December 20. Until then, it was a hit at $ 83 million. Now it’s $ 119 million, $ 150 million domestically, and $ 300 million worldwide – all on a budget of $ 40 million. This sleeper success is now prepared for a sequel. Apart from cartoons such as “Frozen II”, only a few films that will be released until November will benefit from the Christmas bonus. Knives Out may make up 40% or more of the recordings from Christmas.

Little woman (Sony)

With $ 43 million domestically in eight days and an initial positive response from abroad, this appears to be a remarkable success with a budget of $ 42 million. By Sunday it will be nearly $ 60 million, and $ 100 million domestically now looks like a low estimate. Expect $ 200 million or more worldwide. That would be a great triumph for Greta Gerwig and Sony. Christmas Day was the key, although this could have dampened the hype around early awards (this ended up with better ratings than several Oscar nominees), but it was the perfect way to start strong and gain momentum.

Uncut gemstones (A24)

After opening wide last week, we got on our feet and predicted that it could cost $ 30 million. Now over $ 27 million, it should reach at least $ 40 million. If Adam Sandler is nominated for the best Oscar, it would easily be A24’s greatest success. All this with a C + Cinemascore and the most unlikely Christmas release ever.

1917 (Universal)

So far, $ 1.5 million has been grossed in 11 cinemas after eight days. It sounds like a risk to explain that this will be a $ 100 million film when it hits theaters on January 10 (no stars, set in World War I). But this is our bet, which is based on the strong starting position, the likely great Oscar chances, the precedents for war films (most recently “Dunkirk”) and the great international appeal.

“Cats”MISSES

cats (Universal)

If “Cats” can have a second life, it will become a cult classic. It loses after 12 days of theater and won’t even bring in $ 25 million domestically. This could cost up to $ 100 million.

Richard Jewell (Warner Bros.)

With two recently released $ 100 million hits (“Sully” and “The Mule”) by Clint Eastwood, strong prejudice, decent reviews, and placement as Warners’ most important Christmas film made sense. Released on December 13, hoping for word of mouth (the A Cinemascore suggested this), it has never been successful and will raise less than $ 25 million. If there isn’t an international boom, the $ 45 million film is a rare flop for the 89-year-old director.

A hidden life (Fox Searchlight)

Terrence Malick’s three-hour film about a Nazi president in the small Austrian town was a major Cannes acquisition that received a vacation placement in the hope of maximizing the recognition of the awards. But even with first-class equipment before the expansion to more than 100 top-class cinemas, it was not yet born. It was acquired for $ 13 million (a transaction that spanned a number of countries or international territories) and may not raise more than $ 1.5 million.

TO BE DETERMINED

Spies in disguise (20th Century Fox)

At $ 33 million in eight days, the family-oriented animated film has its best chance of maximizing its earnings. Although Disney’s parents didn’t release any numbers, previous Blue Sky Studio releases like the much larger “Ferdinand” cost $ 100 million or more. This should amount to around $ 60 million. Some large countries, especially China, are opening soon, so this could still bring a profit.

bomb (Lions Gate)

So far, $ 20 million has been grossed in, and significant Oscar nominations will be required to sustain a run beyond. Even so, that would mean more expenses. With a $ 32 million budget and uncertain foreign appeal, things could go uphill when this #MeToo at Fox News film pays for itself.

Mercy only (Warner Bros.)

clemency (Neon)

Two limited year-end publications deal with the death penalty. “Mercy” paused Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx (the latter will be recognized) and on January 10th, after some decent first platform results ($ 308,000 in eight cinemas for the first eight days), took a long break. “Clemency” is a more specialized release from Sundance 2019, with a slow expansion in the hope of being nominated for best actress for Alfre Woodard.

