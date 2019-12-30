advertisement

Christina Koch of NASA is no longer on Earth since March 14, 2019. That day, Koch and NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Aleksey Ovchinin from Roscosmos went on a trip to the international space station ISS. During her already impressive stint in space, Koch participated in the very first female space walk and now she still has a feather in her cap.

Thanks to some changes in the schedule of astronauts coming and going to the international space station ISS, Koch has had the opportunity to stay on board the laboratory for much longer than NASA initially expected. From Saturday she has spent more than 288 consecutive days in space, which is another record for women in space.

The previous record holder was Peggy Whitson from NASA, who served as Station Commander at the International Space Station, but Koch’s stay in space is by no means over. Koch has a few months to go before she returns to Earth, and by the time her mission is completed, she has spent no less than 328 days in space.

NASA’s female astronauts have played just as much a role in advancing the space program as their male counterparts, and the upcoming Artemis missions will certainly contain more broken records and “scoops.” NASA plans to return to the moon by 2024, with manned missions including both male and female astronauts.

There has never been a female astronaut on the moon. NASA’s Apollo missions consisted entirely of male space travelers, and that certainly will not be the case during the Artemis journeys. Last week we got our first look at the astronaut candidates who are likely to participate in those groundbreaking missions.

Image source: NASA

