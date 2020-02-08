advertisement

Dundee’s new boy, Christie Elliott, could have gone to Dens as a Partick Thistle player about to celebrate his year of testimony.

Such was his tenure at the Jags – 237 appearances in eight years – that he was on the verge of receiving the honor that so few players win in modern play.

Elliott, also captain of the Firhill team, chose to try his luck in his native England and joined Carlisle United last summer.

He is back on the road to Dundee and, by a wonderful coincidence, he is about to make his first start for his new club against his old one this afternoon.

“It’s crazy,” said Elliott, who left the bench last Saturday at Morton to replace Ollie Crankshaw.

“I have spent most of my career with Partick, so what a game it would be, I hope, to make my debut at home.

“I have a lot of good memories of my stay in Thistle, so which team to start!

“It was a massive decision for me to leave Partick.

“To try to move forward, it was always going to be a difficult thing to do, but I wanted to go to the English league and see what it was.

“I thought about it a lot before I decided to move, but these things happen in football.”

He certainly had to think long and hard, with the prospect of a year of testimony looming on the horizon.

Elliott added: “Originally I was offered a new contract and it was tempting to accept since I had been there for eight years.

“But I just concluded that it was a good time to try something different.

“If I had signed the new contract, I could potentially have obtained a testimony.

“It was a huge deal and in football you don’t get them very often.

“I really enjoyed my stay there and I really have respect for the club.”

However, it will be Dundee for Elliott this afternoon as the Dark Blues try to deal with the news that defensive duo Cammy Kerr and Jordan McGhee have had knee and hand surgery respectively.

With Jordan Marshall also in the long term, this will give Elliott and his newcomer Tom Field opportunities to establish themselves.

The South Shields’ back side said, “This is a huge game for us.

“I was quite surprised when I first got here that Dundee was in the middle of the table.

“You expect Dundee to be first or second because of the experience and quality they have on the team.

“There are a lot of good guys in the locker room and the best players.

“It’s all about consistency – that’s what puts you up there.

“In this league, you get two straight wins and you’re up there.

“You look at Dundee United, they win most weeks and that’s why they’re better.

“I was delighted to sign and hopefully I can help the team start getting results that will get us on the table.”

