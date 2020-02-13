In death, as in life, Christie Blatchford shared public opinion, and the veteran National Post journalist and columnist would not have wanted it any other way.

As news of Blatchford’s death from cancer broke on Wednesday morning, tributes poured in from countless friends, fans, lawyers, judges, politicians and journalists who praised him as a mentor and backward. Her grandson, journalist Andy Blatchford, and his father – Blatchford’s older brother Les – said they were outraged by stories of its impact on the industry.

“The intimidating side of her as a journalist and penetrating, inattentive reporter is one thing, but she had a very gentle and sentimental side to her,” said eight-year-old Les Blatchford.

“And of course she had that wonderful work ethic. She had this thing that if she couldn’t write you off, she would work you out.”

Columnist Christie Blatchford was known for her fierce journalism but polite demeanor to friends and colleagues.

Postmedia

Criminal defense lawyer Marie Henein described an unforgettable writer, tough as nails, parts of which captured the “humanity” of a courtroom. Judges and lawyers first addressed her coverage, she said.

“Her perspective was undecided by popular opinion and unworthy. Sometimes you liked it, sometimes you didn’t. But the only thing you can’t do is ignore it, “Henein said, adding that she refused to consume any press coverage for her 2016 high-profile Jian Ghomeshi trial at the time, except for daily recordings of Blatchford.

“People were afraid of what it meant – what it meant for the case, what it meant for their customers and what it meant for them. It was a very powerful presence. “

Retired Vice Admiral Mark Norman said he was grateful for the opportunity to get to know him – “a wonderful person, a journalist and a patriot.”

For some, Blatchford was a relentless storyteller, shining a light on the state of least fortune, such as murder victims and children removed from Canada’s welfare system. Among the more than 10,000 tweets in the wake of her death, however, were criticisms of her coverage of the #MeToo movement, indigenous issues and other marginalized groups. For many, it could be right and wrong.

“I really liked what Christie Blatchford had to say. I also hated him very much. Personally, I have learned a lot about how to make thought journalism from reading it, “wrote Vicky Mochama, a writer, podcast and former Toronto Star columnist on Twitter.” An honest and fair assessment of her work is what it deserves even if it is not pleasant. She would have done the same for you. “

Christie Blatchford relaxes at home near Christie Pits where she lives with The Boy and her beloved cats.

Postmedia

And Blatchford himself may have preferred to be seen that way – as a “complete human being”, with strengths and weaknesses.

In 2016, in the wake of her controversial Ghomeshi coverage, she responded to readers ’comments in a video for National Post. In it, she addressed criticism of being anti-feminist and hating women.

“I certainly see women as full, complete human beings, just as I see men. But I think that means we are as capable of the full range of human behavior, human emotions, as men. And that means, sometimes we lie in court, I bet. Sometimes we shade the truth. Sometimes we are just servants. But it’s not to be anti-women to think that, “she said.” I would define myself as a feminist for sure. I’ve always been a pro choice. I have always been pro-gay. Always, as long as I can remember…. However, I can be bad. “

While many came to Blatchford’s defense, criticizing the criticism of her as premature and insensitive, others pointed out that Blatchford himself blessed the “wholly public spectacle” of the death of former NDP leader Jack Layton.

Christie receiving phone calls from National Post readers.

Postmedia

“Christie Blatchford was unintentional. She was mocked on Schmaltzy Road, Jack Layton mourned, just hours after she died. I remember him as a person who worked hard to tell the truth as he saw it. She has served her readers well, helped some people she wrote about and hurt others, “tweeted Jesse Brown, founder of the Canadaland media news site.” People who knew Christie Blatchford and loved her want space for to remember him well, which is very understandable. But I don’t think their relationship with him should take precedence over others who don’t know him, but whose entire communities were covered by newspapers. “

Tributes to Blatchford also came from politicians across Canada, with Toronto Mayor John Tory praising her “fearless legacy” and Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, saying journalism had suffered a great loss.

“A sad day for Canadian journalism. Christie Blatchford was a harbinger and an iconic voice for readers across the country. She was a ruthless showman with a wicked humor – she will be dearly missed, “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet, despite the fact that she used her latest column to express her bewilderment at his ability to win re-election in the wake of black scandals and SNC-Lavalin.

No stranger to controversy himself, hockey commentator Don Cherry once found himself in Blatchford chairs. He raised her to express his displeasure, and she exhorted him with exhortation.

“I knew she was a tough cookie back then,” Cherry said. “She told him as it was.”

i really liked what christie blatchford had to say. I hated it too. personally, I have learned a lot about how to do thought journalism from reading it. a sincere and fair appreciation of her work is what she deserves even if it is not beautiful. she would have done the same for you.

– vicky mochama (@vmochama) February 12, 2020

Ah, shit. Christie Blatchford wasn’t always right (who is?) But she was an exceptional reporter and she was patient like all hell. https://t.co/MwzgXSgOlr

– Justin Ling (@Justin_Ling) February 12, 2020

Sad news today as Canadian journalism suffers a major loss. Christie was smart, tough, and diligent. My thoughts are with her family, friends and many colleagues. https://t.co/iUQQpuQkYJ

– Bill Morneau (@Bill_Morneau) February 12, 2020

The unexpectedly sad moment that Christie Blatchford is dead. She was a wonderful writer, always fearless, good-hearted, upright, humorous, and a joy to read or to be with. It will be long remembered and appreciated by readers and friends. No one will replace him.

– Conrad Black (@ConradMBlack) February 12, 2020

Christie Blatchford was an incredibly tough and courageous reporter, a true harbinger in her field. I was sad to learn that she passed away only a few months after I was inducted into the Canadian News Hall of Fame. Christie will be dearly missed.

– Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) February 12, 2020

So sad to hear of the loss of Christie Blatchford. She was a formidable reporter, a smart, fiancée, and a sharp wit. I will miss her voice and her perspective on this crazy world.

– Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) February 12, 2020

Heart broken this morning.

Christie Blatchford is gone.

It has never worked better with anyone. She was my hero.

– steve simmons (@simmonssteve) February 12, 2020

Christie’s speech at the Jonas Freedom Award dinner last summer was so powerful, warm, unapologetic, fiery, going to bare. At least I’m glad we had the opportunity to honor him, then, there and at the Hall of Fame last fall. A sad day for Canada.

– Anthony Furey (@anthonyfurey) February 12, 2020

So sad to hear that newspaper legend Christie Blatchford is dead. He spoke for those who could not speak for themselves. A great newspaper that could – and did – write everything – humor, tragedy, sport. RIP Christie, your voice is unique and missing.

– Christina Blizzard (@chrizblizz) February 12, 2020

Years later, she gave me an authorized copy of her latest book on the justice system. The inscription on the inside cover reads: “One of the good guys.”

Christy Blatchford infuriated me. It made her anxious. It raised my tension.

And she made me a better lawyer.

– Edward Prutschi (@Prutschi) February 12, 2020

A journalist in this town where you’ve always been scared. Her reporting of one of Toronto’s saddest stories has never left me. It will be expensive. Christie Blatchford: The Truth After Jeffrey Baldwin’s Death a ‘Sick Lation Discovery’ for His Mother https://t.co/ppd5O8Q7ZR

– Jamie Strashin (@StrashinCBC) February 12, 2020

I loved everything about Blatch from her thoughtful columns, joining our Play Off Leaf team, her book on Cdn. troops in Afghanistan, how well she treated my wife and the Sun Library staff, and the courage to let her dog go to the newsroom. A Hall of Famer indeed: https://t.co/IuBpaxxYjZ

– Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) February 12, 2020

A sad day for journalism in Canada and even more so for all of us who had the privilege of working with Blatch. We all learned from her. We will all be missing. https://t.co/FQqQCBJ2Fx

– Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) February 12, 2020

As a journalist you knew when she was in your scrapbook things would be of interest. As a politician you knew that things would get dangerous. Gone so quick respect and love for an original. Easily break Christie pic.twitter.com/3GZ8fsrKo4

– Adam Vaughan MP (@TOAdamVaughan) February 12, 2020

Proud to have known, worked with, traveled with and participated with. Blatch was a legend in our business and a wonderful woman. The latest Canadian journalist. REST IN PEACE. https://t.co/qkVu2FgK1W

– Terry Jones (@byterryjones) February 12, 2020

I had the pleasure of traveling through Brazil with Christie to cover the Canadian women’s soccer team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Excellent company as well as an excellent journalist. She will be missed by so many. https://t.co/6sxZHrraFY

– Neil Davidson (@NeilMDavidson) February 12, 2020

We have lost Christie Blatchford. Rest easy Christie. Your kindness, support, guidance, toughness was always inspiring. We have lost a real giant in our business. Wow, it hurts.

– Malcolm Kelly (@sportsnag) February 12, 2020

Rumored by the news that Christie Blatchford had died, of cancer. We covered the two Olympics together and she was extremely good fun, a hard worker, a great writer, and a versatile force of nature. REST IN PEACE.

– Eric Reguly (@ereguly) February 12, 2020

Gut to hear that. Christie was fearless, wild and funny as hell. I always looked up to her and loved running into her on the field. She was one of a kind. https://t.co/va7G7hW5B2

– Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) February 12, 2020

Pressed by the passing of iconic friend, mentor and journalist Christie Blatchford, 68. Her “accept-not-BS” attitude was a beacon for us all. An honor to be her teammate when I first joined Tor Sun & her friend after that. RIP Blatch. https://t.co/m7chIFpAtL

– Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) February 12, 2020

Shocked when they heard the news about my friend and colleague Blatch. People always say nice things about the deceased lately, but I truly believe she was the best, toughest, boldest, most courageous reporter this country has seen in the last 30 years. She deserves her break.

– John Ivison (@IvisonJ) February 12, 2020

We have lost a media legend and an extraordinary human being. Some of my favorite memories were going to the holidays at her home, during the day, I learned very simply from listening to Blatch’s talk of work. Such a brave, intelligent, superstar columnist. One of a kind. RIP Blatch https://t.co/sthEVOea41

– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 12, 2020

Sad to hear about Christie Blatchford, a huge supporter of horse races in the city and province. Condolences to everyone very close and dear to her. Rest in peace.

– John Siscos (@SiscosOR) February 12, 2020

Even though her friends, of whom I am definitely one, knew she was coming, it’s still hard to admit. It was widely agreed that, given her temperament, Blatch would conquer cancer. https://t.co/O9RZGQyRuG

– Alan Strachan (@ winsford99) February 12, 2020

This is a terrible loss for Canada and for #j Journalism. Christie was fearless. She never cared who could be offended by her commitment to the truth. It gave voice to victims of crime, soldiers, veterans and those struggling with bureaucracy and government inaction. https://t.co/iIS8mZWAgX

– Troy Reeb (@troyreebglobal) February 12, 2020

Christie Blatchford, nature’s journalistic force, was unique. It was an open instrument, looking for stories that mattered with a passion that no one in our business could match. A country will miss her.

– Michael Farber (@ MichaelFarber3) February 12, 2020

Reflecting today on the time when Christie Blatchford was in a courtroom covering one of my issues. She is a consummate professional and dictated a high bar for journalistic excellence. I will miss you. #RIP @blatchkiki.

– Jeff Bangild (@JeffBangild) February 12, 2020

My highest regards to Christie Blatchford. She was a very well respected reporter, columnist and Canadian. Thank you and rest in peace.

– biggy12 (@ Biggy12Rbig1) February 12, 2020

A punch in the gut for Christie Blatchford’s media loss.

Read her articles, we listened to her on the radio, we watched her on TV.

I met him once. When I was in PR. Making a “break”. The only one in that newsroom who stood up walked me over and asked if I needed help.

– Amber Payie (@AmberPayie) February 12, 2020

Christie blatchford was one of my tricks. Smart as a whip, and she never backed away from anything she wrote. I admired and respected him

– louise condy (@ loulou3465) February 12, 2020

I was sorry to hear the passing of #NationalPost’s legendary #ChristieBlatchford investigative journalist and once many other newspapers. He was a senseless vengeful reporter who always went for the open heart and truth of a story. He will be missed. 🗞📰

– Mark Hutchinson (@ Ike6211) February 12, 2020

People who knew Christie Blatchford and loved her want space to remember her well, which is pretty understandable. But I do not think that their relationship with her should take precedence over others who did not know her, but whose entire communities were covered by her newspapers. https://t.co/Z68byFeQKJ

– Jesse Brown (@JesseBrown) February 12, 2020