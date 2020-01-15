advertisement

By Karma Allen and Kelly McCarthy

ABC News – A Christian school in Kentucky is accused of expelling a freshman student after seeing a picture of her celebrating her 15th birthday with a rainbow cake and a colorful sweater.

Kimberly Alford said officials at Whitefield Academy in Louisville emailed her daughter Kayla’s picture last week saying that Kayla was no longer a student.

Alford said she appealed to the school, but was refused.

“When I called the headmaster to talk to him about it, I was pretty emotional,” Alford said in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday. “He said to me, ‘Kim, the sweater, the cake, it’s just gay pride … when you saw the cake you should have turned it down.'”

Alford said she shared the picture on her Facebook page and suspected that someone had sent a copy of it to the school. She said the picture was not meant to represent LGBTQ pride, even though her daughter loves everyone.

In a statement to ABC News, the Whitefield Academy stated that Kayla was not “only posted for a social media post” and “has violated her student code of conduct several times in the past two years.”

“Whitefield Academy is a Christian school with a 43-year history of teaching students in a learning environment that is shaped by our shared Christian values,” said a statement on Tuesday. “All parents who enroll their children in our private school know from the start that we ask the students to stick to a lifestyle that is shaped by our Christian beliefs.”

“There are numerous school opportunities in our community for students who do not want to attend a Christian school, and we wish our former student all the best as she finds a learning environment suitable for her,” she added.

Alford admitted that her daughter, who has been a Whitefield student since grade 6, struggled to follow the school’s strict rules. She once got into trouble because she had shaved the sides of her head and had to remove her hair to cover it up. She was also punished for having an e-cigarette on campus, her mother said.

When asked about her daughter’s reaction to the layoff, she said the teenager felt hurt.

“She feels judged,” said Alford. “It also hurts me because I don’t want her to grow up and think something wrong with her just because she’s marching to the beat of her own drum.”

