After sitting behind All-State Point Guard Sean Yoder last year, the Rams senior led the team in 10 games.

EAST ROCKHILL – A decade ago, when the Pennridge boys’ basketball program began to transform under coach Dean Behrens into a team that could fight for conference titles every year after the home games were long over and the gym cleared Usually a small child who shoots tires and does his best to get the ball close to the 10 foot rims.

He was Christian Guldin, Pennridge’s younger brother, Mike Guldin, and at that time Christian could only count the years until he had a chance to play in this gym.

“I must have been 5 years old,” says Christian Guldin. “With all of his games, it was so crowded that it would be great to play in front of them. I remember being the last one to close the gym and take pictures when I was 5 years old. I’ve always wanted to do that. “

It finally happened two years ago when the younger Guldin made the Rams to university. Just ahead of him on the grid was Sean Yoder, probably the best player in school history who received all honors after helping the team reach the PIAA Class 6A championship game in Hershey for the first time.

Guldin didn’t pout, but made it a learning experience.

“I had the chance to play behind Sean so I could learn a lot from him,” said Guldin. “I haven’t seen the court that often, but in practice it taught me a lot what to see, what to watch out for and now it means playing and trying to get a division title because that is all what we want to do. “

“I had to protect him in practice every day and he wouldn’t take it lightly. I benefited the most from that in the off-season and last season when I played against him. I thought I have to be here or I have to try to be here. Just play as hard as he does every day. “

Yoder graduated in June and is now at the United States Naval Academy, where he gets minutes from the bank as a freshman. Guldin knew the ball was literally in his hands to act as the team’s point guard.

And this year’s team may not be talking about a state championship. She also has no plans to return to the starting lineup this year.

“I spoke to some of the boys this summer,” said Guldin. “We thought we had to create this division, that would be a great tribute to us. People doubt us. We lost some really good starters last year and we’re coming in and if we won this division it would mean everything to us. “

Despite a narrow defeat against Spring-Ford on Saturday, Pennridge is still 8-2 in the overall standings and has a perfect 3-0 record to be on the ranking of the Suburban One League Continental Conference.

Guldin leads the team with almost 14 points per game. On Friday, in a league win against Central Bucks South, Guldin had 10 points, but in a layup, the 6-foot-1 guard looked like he was going to jump, but he was concerned.

“I’ve never done it in a game,” he said with a smile. “I did it a couple of times in practice, but I didn’t want to miss it and the coach got mad at me, so I just decided to put it on.”

Overall, the key to the success of this team is no secret.

“Many of us have been playing together since sixth grade and we have a lot of chemistry,” said Guldin. “We all like to play with each other, which is very important for a high school team. If you like to play together, you will have a lot of team chemistry and many victories. We are all athletic. We all believe in each other. We can shoot, defend, everything. “

If he doesn’t play on the court, he knows that he can always talk to older brother Mike.

“He played D3 (college basketball) at DeSales and he’s my mentor,” said Christian. “He watches films with me and gives me things to look for and play as a player, but also how to behave outside the field and how to behave as a young adult. It’s just great to look up to him. “

