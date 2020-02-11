advertisement

Monday

February 10, 2020 at 9:05 pm

Rams take the title of the Suburban One League Challenge tournament.

Pennridge 52, Cheltenham 50: Christian Guldin scored 22 points as the Rams rose from 12 points in the third quarter to the Suburban One League championship at Council Rock South on Monday.

Guldin shot 57 percent off the field and was a perfect 4v4 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Luke Yoder had nine points and nine rebounds for Pennridge, while Trent Fisher had nine points and seven rebounds.

Pennridge (18-6) is now suspended until the second round of the PIAA District One Class 6A tournament on February 18.

Life Center Academy 84, Solebury School 80: Despite a 31-point effort by Troy McGregor, the Spartans missed out on extra time in a semi-final game of the Penn Jersey League playoffs.

In addition to McGregor’s 31, the Spartans received 15 points each from Thierry Lokrou and Javon Brewster. Jalen Cline and Charlie Franklin each had seven points in the loss.

The Spartans added five minutes after three quarters before catching up in the last eight minutes to force the extension.

New Hope-Solebury 59, Morrisville 37: Alex Walinski scored 22 points in the opening round of the Bicentennial Athletic League tournament on Monday.

Christian Keating finished next with a dozen points for the Lions, and Kyle McLaughlin contributed nine points.

Holy Ghost Prep 71, Faith Christian 42: Tyler Mish scored 26 points in the Firebirds’ win against the Lions in the opening round of the Bicentennial Athletic League tournament.

Holy Ghost Prep, who scored seven three points in the win, will play for Phil-Mont Christian in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

