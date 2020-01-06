advertisement

Bale is in the middle of an Oscar campaign for James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari”.

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Christian Bale may be preparing to return to comic films. According to Collider reporter Jeff Snieder, the Oscar-winning actor is in conversation with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by Taika Waititi. The comic tentpole is the sequel to Waititi’s adventure “Thor: Ragnarok” from 2017. Bale is a fixture of DC Comics, which has appeared in three Batman films directed by Christopher Nolan. “Thor: Love and Thunder” should be Bale’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. IndieWire has asked representatives for Bale and Disney for further comments.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will once compete against Star Hemsworth as the superhero of the same name, who was last seen in the record-breaking MCU tentpole “Avengers: Endgame”, marking Thompson’s debut as Warrior Valkyrie. Marvel announced at Comic-Con 2019 that Portman will return to the franchise and play a female version of the Thor superhero. If this plot wasn’t enough to get fans excited about the fourth “Thor” film, here’s the news that Bale is playing a role. The details of the role are not yet known.

Bale is currently in the middle of an Oscar campaign for his appearance in James Mangold’s “Ford vs. Ferrari”. Bale was nominated for the Golden Globe Best Actor in a theatrical drama, but lost to “Joker” actor Joaquin Phoenix. Bales director Mangold has a lot of experience with superheroes as director of “The Wolverine” and “Logan”. Bale himself is an icon of the genre that Bruce Wayne / Batman featured in “Batman Begins”, “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” All three of Bale’s Batman films were directed by Christopher Nolan and directed by Warner Bros. Bale trilogy “Dark Knight” released, many critics and moviegoers consider the second film in the series “The Dark Knight” to be one of the best comic films ever made.

Disney has already canceled a theatrical release of “Thor: Love and Thunder” on November 5, 2021. Production is slated to start this summer.

