Chrissy Teigen wore a utilitarian look with the current shoe trend when she went shopping in Los Angeles with daughter Luna Stephens yesterday.

The cookbook author looked comfortable and chic in a Frame jumpsuit inspired by a light brown suit with short cuffs and straight-leg pants. The one-piece is available now on Net-a-Porter.com and has been reduced by 70% from $ 350 to $ 105.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stephens go shopping in Los Angeles on January 14.

CREDIT: MEGA

CREDIT: MEGA

Teigen wore strap sandals made from ancient Greek sandals on her feet. The model is called Estia and has an ankle strap with side buckles. Farfetch.com has them in stock for $ 159.

Ancient Greek thong sandals.

CREDIT: Farfetch.com

With the beginning of the fall season 19, toe sandals found a new life and developed from a beach item to a fashion favorite. The silhouette is not only visible on the runways, but has also found fans of fashion stars like Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski.

connected

Teigen completed her casual shopping spree with a vintage Chanel bag, oversized hoops, and a leopard-pattern scrunchie.

Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna Stephens go shopping in Los Angeles on January 14.

CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, 3-year-old Luna looked adorable in a tassel-accent smock dress worn over white leggings. Like her mother, the young woman wore trendy silver western boots. The silhouette has become a children’s favorite after it first appeared on the women’s market. Luna’s shoes came from Tucker + Tate and were sold at Nordstrom.com for $ 45.

Luna Stephens in Tucker + Tate western boots.

CREDIT: MEGA

Tucker + Tate silver boots.

CREDIT: Nordstrom.com

