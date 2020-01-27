advertisement

Chrissy Teigen led the star-studded group in luminous neon ensembles on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards 2020 in LA tonight.

Her Yanina Couture dress had voluminous sleeves and a high slit in bright orange color. She finished her look with a matching orange clutch and glittery earrings.

Chrissy Teigen in Yanina Couture on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s sandals.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her matching footwear consisted of a set of narrow silver metallic sandals on a stiletto heel.

Lil Nas X joined the batter and was nominated for Best New Artist. The singer from “Old Town Road” wore a pink Versace from head to toe with a matching cowboy hat and neon-colored cowboy boots.

Lil Nas X in Versace at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Billy Porter’s colorful looks also caught the eye. The star “Pose” opted for a Baja East jumpsuit with a matching short jacket and fringed hat with 70,000 crystals placed by hand. His silver platform boots stuck out from under the hem of his pants.

Billy Porter in a turquoise pearl suit from Baja East with Alexis Bittar jewelry.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

In addition to the rainbow of the red carpet, Lilly Singh was stunned in a lime green one-shoulder dress by Georges Chakra with a clutch full of candy and a pair of color-coordinated platform sandals.

Lilly Singh in Georges Chakra at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

