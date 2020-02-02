advertisement

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna are the ultimate mother-daughter fashion duo. The two looked stylish and comfortable yesterday in Los Angeles.

The mother of two children went hand in hand with her 3 year old daughter. Teigen made herself comfortable for her day with Luna in leggings, a white shirt and a shortened denim jacket with used details. It was equipped with a Givenchy shoulder bag, on the thick strap of which the logo of the brand was printed. As footwear, Teigen wore a pair of gray slides with a furry strap that ran over her feet.

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna are out and about in LA.

advertisement

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Luna also looked fashionable for her day. She was wearing a pink tutu with white polka dots and a pair of darker pink leggings underneath. She wore a gray T-shirt on the front that said “All in all, I’m just a brick in the wall”. Luna was very trendy on her feet. She was wearing a pair of red western boots that landed just below her knees. The shoes also showed a pointy toe.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Western boots have become increasingly popular in the past year. Some of the most elegant celebrities have been spotted in western boots, including Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin. Other prominent children have also been seen in cowboy boots. Kourtney Kardashian published a photo of her daughter Penelope Disick in a white couple titled “Heart Explosion” in October.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen’s shearling slides + leggings are the ultimate mom off-duty uniform

Chrissy Teigen’s strappy sandals are the fanciest grocery shopping shoes

Chrissy Teigen’s fall look features 4-inch NYC cropped boots

Watch on FN

Would you like to read other articles like this one?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement