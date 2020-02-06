advertisement

Supergirl’s 100th episode airs on The CW a little later this spring, and details are difficult to find. What we know right now is this: It’s going to be action packed, fun, and probably a festival of all sorts of great things. We also imagine that there will be a series of recurring faces.

Could Chris Wood be one of them? He’s certainly a worthy name to speculate on with Calista Flockhart, Floriana Lima, Jeremy Jordan (who has appeared this season) and Mehcad Brooks, a few other names that come to mind immediately. They have all been part of a show in a major role in the past – unfortunately there is no confirmation that they will be returning at the moment.

In a new interview with TV Guide, Wood didn’t deny that he would be part of the 100th episode, but he left the door open for something to happen:

“I was in Vancouver for the hundredth episode … and I was at the party. And that’s as much as I can say (laughs). “

That sounds encouraging, doesn’t it? Well it’s all complicated since Wood would be at the party. He is not only part of the series’ past, but also married to Melissa Benoist. On the other hand, one could argue that his marriage to Benoist makes him more likely to show up as well, as it allows him to maintain an even stronger connection to the show even when he’s not there.

Above all, we want all of the surprise appearances in Supergirl’s 100th episode to have meaning. It’s not so much about blink-and-you-ll-miss-it cameos. We at least know that you will see Wood tonight on another CW show in Legacies, where he will return to the role of Kai Parker that he played at The Vampire Diaries years ago.

Who do you want to see in the 100th episode of Supergirl?

Be sure to share in the comments now! Also, remember to stay in the case where you want a different insight. (Photo: The CW.)

