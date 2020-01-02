advertisement

The right wing has overcome a difficult upbringing to start a career in the NHL

Getting bag skated is only part of the routine when you’re not playing, and Chris Stewart wasn’t much on the Flyers line-up.

Assistant coach Ian Laperriere continues to whistle after the workout, while the scratches skate and skate until exhaustion is enough to motivate them to start the lineup.

For Stewart, a 32-year-old far right, this is a sign that he is still in the NHL.

Make no mistake, Stewart is a competitor who wants to be in the lineup every night. He also knows his role and it is fair to say that what he makes available for the flyers can be seen on the ice rather than on the ice. He is usually the extra striker needed in 14 games this year, and sometimes the eighth defender in practice, the part-time psychologist and full-time model teammate who helps guide a young squad.

“When he signed and formed the team, he knew where he was and everyone else knew where he was,” said Jake Voracek. “He’ll get back to you if necessary. It also helps. Signing someone else who doesn’t expect you to do so can lead to a misunderstanding, a mishap. He knew exactly where he was. He comes with a positive one The mood on the ice rink, regardless of whether he plays or not. “

“He’s bristling with determination,” added Shayne Gostisbehere. “He brings people up when they’re down. I remember when I was a (healthy scratch) and we were together and he just said,” You won’t be out long. You have it. Just go on. “What he brings with him won’t be seen by a lot of people, but he’s a big part of this team. It’s huge for us to have a guy like that – especially when it’s long term and we’re in the playoffs and so on.”

It’s hard to believe that Stewart can be so optimistic considering where he comes from.

Before he was the first choice in 2006, Stewart was from a humble background in a motel room in Toronto where his family lived. An ESPN article from 2013 described how he and his older brother Anthony climbed two fences and went through another neighborhood to get to school so other children didn’t know where they lived. Sometimes ketchup was a meal.

The Stewart brothers literally had to struggle for a lot in life and when Anthony, almost three years older than Chris, saw his career start with the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL, it meant a lot of jealousy for Chris. He temporarily gave up ice hockey for football, but eventually returned from life as a tight end, played for the Frontenacs himself and was also a first-round NHL selection, as Anthony was in 2003.

This fear is not often seen. Good luck finding Stewart without a smile on his face after being back in the NHL after a season of going to the UK to find work. He says that the certainty comes from his three sons. The twins Connor and Christian are 5 and Cannon is 2. This energy has passed into the Flyers’ locker room and has made him an integral part of the team.

Nolan Patrick mentioned Stewart as an optimistic influence because he is concerned with the migraine disorder that has kept him away from the lineup all season. Teammates have been seeing an improvement in Patrick’s energy at Stewart for some time. Rookie Joel Farabee praised Stewart as his Thanksgiving host, a gesture that meant so much to the Farabee family that his mother sent Stewart a centerpiece.

“I grew up with five younger sisters, so I was always the caretaker / protector of the family,” said Stewart. “It’s always a matter of course for me. It’s a long way. If Beezer hadn’t come to Thanksgiving, he would probably have eaten Chipotle for dinner again.

“I don’t think I tried to take on the role or anything. I think all the good teams I’ve been in are a family in the locker room. You have to be proud of that and bring the team together. Here there is it puts new faces and especially everything that goes on with Oskar (Lindblom, who was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma earlier this month) is put in the right light. “

These off-ice posts were not part of Stewart’s three-part plan with Anthony, who owns a gym at his home in Toronto. The goal was to get fit enough to play at a high level, and after a training camp trial, he did enough to earn a minimum league contract after the season had already started.

Even coach Alain Vigneault was initially not enthusiastic about Stewart’s skills on the ice, as documented by the NHL network documentaries “Behind The Glass”, but he certainly thinks differently now.

“I didn’t know the person very well,” Vigneault admitted. “Obviously a team-oriented attitude. You hear about that as a trainer. I knew he was a really good person, and I heard that from (assistant coach Mike Yeo, who had Stewart with the Minnesota Wild) and Chuck (Fletcher, the team’s president and general manager) when they talked about it to put him on a PTO training camp. Now I’ve seen it firsthand and I really appreciate it. “

There is still a little familiarity that made Stewart popular with the Flyers and vice versa.

A well-known Flyers name had recommended the organization so much to his best friend that when he turned to his old GM Fletcher, Stewart knew he would go with it.

“It’s my first year here, but I and (Wayne) Simmonds have been best friends since we were 15,” said Stewart.

The two were the best men at their weddings.

“I knew the boys somehow and they somehow knew me without knowing me,” said Stewart. “Our personalities are the same. Jake is always joking that I and Simmer are the same person, so I don’t know how he meant it. You have to ask him what he meant by that, but maybe just manners and the like. “

Stewart couldn’t face the last two sentences with a straight face, and when Voracek asked the question, it took him a while to stop laughing.

“There is a reason why they are friends. They are very similar. Just the right attitude, the right attitude, ”explained Voracek. “You’re always kind of happy. Just really similar personalities. It feels like Simmer never left, to be honest.

“Stewie has been around a long time, has he? He went through ups and downs. He started really well. Towards the end he even admitted that he was somehow faded. He realized that he was good enough to do it a little more create and came back.

“He’s been through a lot over the years. He played the old school game when we started. I think he and I were newcomers the same year (2008-09). There were still a lot of old schools -League player, he worked through it and there is a lot of experience that he can give younger people, especially when things are not going well, he is always optimistic, he gives you a positive mood, it is really optimistic and positive to be with him. I think that’s what brings him the most. “

