It is not good to be cynical about politicians in general. Most are in the game for the right reasons. But over the past 10 years, a good portion of them – and their advisors – have really left the side. With a marked bias towards Central Canada and federal policy, here are the 2010 Worst Political Ideas of the Year 2010

5. NOM MULCAIR DEATH

There is no guarantee the NDP would be better off under their former leader, and he must share the blame for his death: He was completely unprepared for his leadership review in 2016. But his retribution for his performance the party in 2015 assumed that the 2011 election results were not a historic, quite permanent, high-water mark. And his removal looks especially funny in light of the NDP’s impending annihilation in Quebec in October, and Jagmeet Singh’s misleading performance as leader before the campaign began. The NDP dream could have died anyway, even in Quebec, but it could have died with much more dignity.

Federal NDP leader Thomas Mulcair speaks after party members at a national congress voted in favor of appointing a new leader, April 10, 2016 in Edmonton.

Ian Kucerak / Postmedia / File

4. CHANGING PLANTS AFTER GAS

Ontario Liberals under Prime Ministers Dalton McGuinty and Kathleen Wynne were known for lifting all bans – including bans you never thought of – in efforts to gain even safe moves. But McGuinty’s decision to cancel two gas-fired power plants late in the 2011 provincial election, after years of defending their sites in the name of an evidence-based policy, takes the biscuit. Final cost: $ 1 billion. The result in these moves: Very comfortable liberals win, just as they would have otherwise. Liberal brand damage: invaluable and lasting.

Ontario Liberal Leader Dalton McGuinty releases Liberal platform for upcoming provincial elections, September 5, 2011 in Toronto.

Craig Robertson / Postmedia / File

3. PALACE SKY

In 2014 it emerged that Alberta Prime Minister Alison Redford had all decided, without any public announcement, to build a penthouse on a government building, complete with separate “sleeping and bright quarters” for her and her daughter. its then of teens. Estimated cost: $ 2.75 million. All in all, it would have been a devastating, startling scandal. Combined with Redford’s dreadful travel expenses and staff salaries that require care, it not only sealed her fate as prime minister and leader of the Alberta Tories; it also ended 40 years of Tory rule, and gave power to the New Democrats. Ouch.

Alberta Prime Minister Alison Redford announces her resignation at the Alberta Legislature, in Edmonton on March 19, 2014.

David Bloom / Postmedia / File

2. DON’T LISTEN TO JODY WILSON-RAYBOULD

Had Justin Trudeau left only the Attorney General (as she was then) to do her job as she saw fit for SNC-Laval, rather than leaning back in defense of the “9,000 jobs” – a figure that no one had bothered to verify it – he could have saved himself a stunning grief. He lost his longtime Gerald Butts factor; he conspired with Treasury Board chiefs Jane Philpott and Wilson-Raybould (Canada’s first indigenous minister and simply her third female justice), thus damaging much of his feminist and pro-reconciliation; Liberal partisans made sad asses of their own cultures on Trudeau’s behalf that could not be good for the brand; and in the end, Lavalin didn’t even get Trudeau’s deferred prosecution agreement pleasing to him.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with newly appointed Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould following a cabinet intervention on January 14, 2019. The SNC-Lavalin scandal erupted soon afterwards.

Patrick Doyle / Reuters / File

1. PERSONS OF CHRISTIANS AGA KHAN

None of those wearing Trudeau noticed what an awful idea it would be for the Prime Minister of Canada to accept a free vacation on a private Caribbean island owned by the name of a charity receiving hundreds of millions of dollars in cash of taxpayers, or were ignored. Either way, the mind still blinks. Trudeaus can take vacations wherever they want, in very luxurious circumstances. They have the tools. This makes it even more unbelievable that he managed to end up in such a fiery conflict of interest, as later confirmed by the Ethics Commissioner. A real holiday from hell.

Prime Minister Trudeau meets with Aga Khan in Ottawa on May 17, 2016. Trudeau’s Christmas holidays on the private Bahamian island of Aga Khan later that year would land Prime Minister in the top spot on this list.

OPM / Document

OUR OPEN NDRTIME

Senator Mike Duffy: His appointment was a bad idea from the previous decade, but kept getting worse – to the point that Nigel Wright, Stephen Harper’s respected chief of staff, found himself cutting Ol ‘Duff a $ 90,000 secret personal check to pay Duffy’s incorrectly claimed expenses. If it weren’t for the bribe to keep Duffy’s trap shut, Canadians could be forgiven for wondering why Wright would even bother.

Toronto mayoral election in 2010: Even some of Rob Ford’s biggest fans will loudly wish he had never run for mayor. His policy brand simply didn’t go from city councilors to chief executives. She took a huge toll on his personal life. As it happened for the city, which will deal for decades with delays and bad ideas he pushed through council.

Kevin O’Leary for the Conservative Leader: It was at least a schadenfreude hurry to watch the jumping carnival boat, wretchedly trying to win the race (before it came out), and then fail miserably trying to pay off his campaign debts. His lawsuit against Election Canada over rules barring him from paying them himself is set for April.

Quebec Value Card:Remember the pictorial presentations of acceptable and unacceptable clothing, unveiled by the government of Parti Québécois in 2013? The ideas underpinning the statute were popular, but the strangeness of Iranian morality police was not. Seven months later, the Liberals won a majority government.

Quebec Bill 21: The best anyone can say about the new restrictions on civil servants clothing is that they are not as bad as the Value Card.

