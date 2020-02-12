advertisement

Of all the bad news that will happen to VIA Rail this week, with all of its trains canceling between Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto and Montreal – that’s roughly 50 percent of its fraud and 60 percent of its revenue – the worst news can only be how little news it has made. Mostly, the Mohawk blockade of the CN Main Line near Belleville, Ont., Has been treated as a side story of protests and arrests against the British Columbia inland pipeline.

This is what is in the grand scheme of things: The battle between Wet’suwet’en members and bosses and the federal government speaks to much larger questions, existential for the future of the Canadian economy, for the Liberal government’s reconciliation agenda, around the very nature of the Canadian federation and the rule of law. This blockade, launched in solidarity with Wet’suwet, simply means that people have to take the bus, or fly, instead of the train.

But this is no small inconvenience, no small expense. Canadians are generally not quick to anger, but very few of the VIA refugees interviewed by various media sounded even a little angry, which they had every right to be. When protesters from the same First Nation blocked the same set of tracks six years ago, VIA properly displayed some concerns about taking their customers to their destinations and putting in replacement buses.

This time around, there are no buses. No suggestions. No answers to media questions wondering why there are no buses. Just a cancellation notice on the website and a well. At a time when the VIA is seeking billions unlawful from the federal government to build a new Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal highway and run many more trains, this does not make a company taking itself too seriously.

The whole mess is just strangely Canadian

But then, why should he take himself too seriously? Stopping the Northeast Amtrak Corridor, or the West Coast Main Line between London and Manchester, would be a national emergency. But these are trains for adults who actually put a dollar value on their time. The main VIA client is someone who does not need to get where he or she goes quickly or on time. By the time the blockade ends – not before the RCMP vacates Wetsuweten territory, protesters initially vowed – its main client may be someone who does not need to get where he is going, period.

And never forget VIA, what kind of place allows some people to shut down a major piece of national infrastructure, in violation of a court order – not for an hour or a day, but literally indefinitely? For a time it was not even clear whose task it was to enforce the order: On Sunday a Ontario Provincial Police spokesman told Global News it belonged to the CN Police Service. On Tuesday, a CN spokesman told the National Post that it was up to the OPP, and indeed, late Tuesday OPP officials warned protesters to leave or they would be deported. Perhaps the threat of massive economic disruption finally sparked a fire beneath them: earlier in the day, CN had said it was thinking of shutting down large sections of its freight network across the country. Had it only been for rail passengers, the idea of ​​this side-by-side protest dragging on for weeks or months seems absurdly plausible.

On Tuesday, at least, the prospects for passengers at the VIA had improved since the weekend, when those who were unwilling to attack for a last-minute flight were confronted with sold-out buses. Spokesmen for Greyhound (which serves Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal) and Megabus (which serves Toronto and Montreal) say they have added services to meet demand, and their websites appear to confirm additional availability.

But there should never have been a problem to begin with. By buses the buses should have been lined up outside the VIA stations by flight, competing for business. Ah, but you certainly can’t simply board a licensed and secured bus with a properly licensed driver and transport passengers for money – not to Ontario or Quebec. Anarchy stands like this. Despite years of abandonment of services across the province (to say nothing of the rest of the country), Greyhound still enjoys exclusive rights to transport paying passengers on various routes, including between Toronto and Ottawa. Even the bark that dies from a company that is Greyhound can detect money to be made at closing VIA, but we don’t have to rely on it.

In short, the whole mess is just Canadian madness. At the root we have a pipeline project that is supported by many people, indigenous and non-indigenous, and opposed by many people, indigenous and non-indigenous, and a federal government that still wants us to believe that there is any way to fund it in license company for the project, with one side of reconciliation. No At some point in a serious country, like it or not, the rule of law and the national interest must win. That point is now. The RCMP has taken that assignment in British Columbia. Now someone has to open and clear the trail in Belleville, and keep them clear. Literally and figuratively, Canadians are sick to death – or they must be bloody – of riding the bus.

• Email: cselley@nationalpost.com | Twitter: cselley

