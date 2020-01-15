advertisement

The CBC and CTV news halls published quite significant explanations for the news on the Internet on Tuesday afternoon, the main point of which was that Stephen Harper never uttered the phrase “regime change” in an international policy mistake in New Delhi. The topic was Iran and the crash of a Ukrainian plane with 176 souls on board, most of whom were heading to Canada, and 57 of whom were Canadian nationals.

The original headline of the public broadcaster, “Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper says peace in the Middle East will only come if there is regime change in Iran”, became “Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper says peace in the Middle East will come only after Iran’s change comes. “

Meanwhile the CTV headline, “Harper Calls for Change of Iranian Regime After Crashed Aircraft”, became “Harper Speaks of Iran After Crashed Aircraft”.

These are really explanatory. However, many in the journalism industry will suggest the problem that more serious “correction” is required. As everyone involved in the story, headlines and related tweets will have known, “regime change” has a very specific and very meaningful meaning. The Cambridge Dictionary defines it as “a complete change of government, especially that of force.” Collins, if you prefer, says it is “the transition from one political regime to another, especially through concerted political or military action.”

Despite reports, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper did not call for regime change in Iran.

Other dictionaries agree widely, as most normal people do. Thus, approximately 100 percent of people who saw the title and did not read the article – which is most people, and about 98 percent of Twitter users – assumed that Harper had advocated military intervention in Iran. Many withdrew his fury accordingly.

Harper did not advocate military intervention in Iran, or indeed any special intervention whatsoever. Despite describing Iran (accurately) as a predetermined “anti-Semitic state” over “religious bigotry and regional imperialism” that is firmly on the path of cooperation among other Middle Eastern nations, Harper did not even advocate “a change.” full of government. “

“I believe we should see a change in Iran if we are to see peace in the Middle East,” he said.

“Without a change in the nature of Tehran’s government,” he said, “the Middle East will continue to be in turmoil.”

He said he hoped the furious protests in Iran could lead the country to “a better trajectory”.

These are utterly anodic statements. Who doesn’t want the Iranian regime to change its behavior?

Clarification or correction? I would say this requires something more like “colossal embarrassment that requires deep introspection”.

The essential problem, I think, is that so much of Canadian politics is purely for display. We are a populous, not very powerful nation, where the differences between the two major federal parties are extremely small – and so are the stakes. It requires special measures to keep people interested, both for the media and for politicians.

In the latest campaign, reporters created a never-ending scandal by Conservative leader Andrew Scheer a perfectly reasonable and straightforward abortion position, spent most of a morning press conference in Winnipeg asking if it was appropriate for Scheer to was there in light of the flooding of the area, and asked Scheer 14 times at a press conference in Toronto if his campaign had hired a designated consulting firm to dip the dirt on Maxime Bernier.

Great story with that last chance? Scheer refusing more than a dozen times to say whether his campaign hired a consulting firm to dip the dirt on Maxime Bernier. (“And what if it happened?” Came up largely unanswered.)

This is how big stores like CBC and CTV make the sausage of the day, and it is understandable. They do excellent investigative work, but the beast needs food not just daily but all day every day. During the campaign I would watch colleagues set up for direct hits in various parking lots and back yards and sometimes even on the campaign bus, and imagine them telling the truth: “I’m here in Delta, BC and there fk All to report back to you, Kent. “But viewers should never know. They need drama, as weak as it can be. I can easily imagine how that principle turned” a regime of changed “to” regime change “.

The real problem with this reporting regime is when it applies to things that really matter. There are major potential consequences for telling the world that Stephen Harper thinks, in essence, that we should declare war on Iran with one eye on the Ayatollahs. Harper’s successor and his government are in the midst of an extremely delicate operation and frankly impossible to find out exactly what happened on the morning of January 8 in heaven over Tehran and seek justice for the victims and their families. These families do not deserve fake news for a long-time former prime minister, and I am sure our diplomats would prefer members of the unchanged Iranian regime would not encounter it.

This is not a Canadian federal election. It is real life, and it should be covered as such.

• Email: cselley@nationalpost.com | Twitter: cselley

