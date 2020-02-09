advertisement

At the end of last year, Chris Pratt was criticized for posing with a disposable plastic bottle. He apologized, however – and with his latest tweet, he’s no longer willing to take Flack.

When he advertised his partnership with Amazon, the Guardians of the Galaxy stars, and posed in front of a running machine with a bottle of water in hand, controversy soon arose. Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, called him out.

However, it is in the past. Pratt apologized and it was clearly a simple faux pas. Still, people still call him – but Pratt isn’t the least bit worried.

A user tweeted directly to Pratt and wrote, “I liked you” until you apologized for a bottle of water in a picture. Grow a couple. “

Pratt replied quickly, tweeted the original post, and wrote, “Eat a bit.”

When the original photo appeared, Momoa remarked, “Bro, I love you, but wtf on the water bottle. No one-way plastic. Come on.’

Aquaman! You are absoluteley right. Hell again. I always have my large, reusable water jug ​​with me. I even had it that day !!! If I remember correctly, someone threw this plastic bottle at the photo shoot because I didn’t know what to do with my hands. My mistake. I don’t want your Atlantis home to be covered with plastic. Do you hear children? To reduce. Reuse. Recycle.

After Momoa’s comment sparked the controversy surrounding the photo, he apologized to Pratt and said, “I’m sorry this was received so badly today that I didn’t expect it.” I’m just very excited about this plastic disposable epidemic. “

