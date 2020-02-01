advertisement

PHOENIX – A day after Chris Paul from Oklahoma City made his first all-star selection in four years, the seasoned point guard reminded why he is still one of the best NBA players.

Paul snatched a bargain from Phoenix ‘Kelly Oubre Jr. and then fired the starting shot at 1:03, and the Thunder prevailed on Friday night for a 111-107 victory over the Suns.

It was another big moment in a surprisingly successful season for Paul and the Thunder. They won seven games on the street and set a 30-20 record, including a 24-9 mark since Thanksgiving. An important reason for these victories is Paul’s continued excellence, even at the age of 34.

“It was something special. It was a lot of fun,” said Paul. “Our team was incredible and that was the best thing about it. It is always an honor and privilege to be named an All-Star, especially if you haven’t done it for four years. “

Danilo Gallinari led Oklahoma City with 27 points and Dennis Schroder added 24. Paul ended the tournament with 20 points and 10 assists.

Oklahoma City used a 13-0 run towards the end of the fourth quarter to reduce a 99: 92 deficit by 25 seconds to 105: 99. Schroder dropped a 3-pointer during the rally to end the game at 99, and Paul hit the starting shot jumper to score 101-99.

“We were just trying to get there, especially when we hit the 4 or 5 minute mark,” said Paul. “This is the best time. Then the really good teams will join.”

The Suns led the fourth quarter with 81-79 after Jevon Carter scored a 3 in the final seconds of the third round and extended the lead to 99-92 after Deandre Ayton was still 4:30 minutes ahead. But then they hit no more than four minutes and missed seven shots when the thunder caught up.

It was an entertaining game with 21 changes of leadership that meant a season high for the Thunder.

Phoenix was led by Devin Booker and Oubre, who both scored 27 points. Oubre scored a 3 with a 9.5 second lead that the Suns pulled to 107-106, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit two free throws at the following ball to put the Thunder on three.

“We had our chances,” said Suns coach Monty Williams. “We turned it 22 times. They had 15 offensive rebounds. That’s a lot of additional possessions to give a guard trio to a team as good as these people. “

Schroder sank a 3-pointer eight seconds before the end to give the Thunder a 53-52 lead at half-time. Schroder and Gallinari each had 12 points in the first half, while Booker led the Suns with 14 points.

REMEMBER KOBE

The Suns were silent for 24 seconds before the game to honor Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others who were killed in the helicopter crash on Sunday. The public address spokesman also read some of Bryant’s judicial and extrajudicial achievements and the crowd then sang “Kobe, Kobe” for a few seconds.

HEAR THE BOOS

Paul was booed every time he touched the ball most of the first half.

The obvious reason? He became an All-Star team at the Western Conference when reserves were announced on Thursday, and was probably one of the players who pushed Booker out of the final seat.

Paul got the last laugh with his clutch bucket that brought thunder late in the lead and he hit several free throws in the last minute.

TIP-INS

Donner: Steven Adams’ starting center scored three fouls in less than seven minutes in the first half. That prevented a potentially good start into the game after having two quick baskets in the first few minutes. … As a security guard, Luguentz played there at college in Arizona and this was his first game against the suns. He had eight points.

Suns: F. Dario Saric sprained his left ankle in the first quarter and has not returned. He only played four minutes. … Phoenix played without F Aron Baynes (pain in the left hip), G / F Cameron Johnson (injured right square) and F Frank Kaminsky III (right patella stress fracture). Baynes has missed the last five games, Johnson the last six and Kaminsky the last 14.

NEXT

The Thunder return home on Wednesday to face the Cavaliers

The suns play in Milwaukee on Sunday.

