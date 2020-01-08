advertisement

NEW YORK – Chris Paul kept on tripping through traffic, always trying to get to the old, familiar place from which he had punished opponents for 15 years.

Every time he did it, one of his teammates thought the same thing.

“It’s a bucket,” said Reserve Abdel Nader. “He did it all year round, especially at the end of the games.”

Paul scored 20 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 111-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday evening.

The game ended in a 103 draw before Paul made consecutive midfielders, the shot he repeatedly knocked out in the fourth quarter. The networks never hit again. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ended the scoring with four free throws after setting a jumper to open OT.

Gilgeous-Alexander added 22 points to the Thunder, who won for the sixth time in seven games after losing to Philadelphia on Monday. Steven Adams had 10 points and 18 rebounds when Oklahoma City ended a 3-1 road trip without Danilo Gallinari who sustained a calf injury.

“We fought hard and we knew this was a big game,” said Paul, “and we always say that you can’t win all without winning the first or the second or so, and we wanted to start with 3 : 1 home. ” , So, good profit. “

Taurean Prince scored 21 points and Caris LeVert had 20 in his second right thumb surgery game, but the Nets dropped their seventh straight. Spencer Dinwiddie had 14 points, but he fought early and late in a 6 for 21 nights.

The Nets had a seven-point lead of less than 3 1/2 minutes before Paul scored 10 points in a 12: 5 climb, which put him on 101 by 47 seconds at 101. He lost the ball on a ride with 11 seconds remaining to give the nets a chance, but Dinwiddie missed a free throw after being fouled before the incoming pass, and was then on a short sweater before summer.

“The last two shots are of course very disappointing because we had the chance to win. It’s extremely disheartening, “said Dinwiddie.” My teammates trusted me to play these games and I didn’t. This is definitely for me. “

Prince made his first five shots, including four with three counters, but the thunder won when the teams went to their benches and set up an eight-point lead in the second quarter before gaining a 49-48 lead in the locker room.

Dinwiddie, who started 0 to 7, and LeVert each scored eight goals in the third game, giving Brooklyn a 77-74 lead in the closing stages. It was all ruined by 1-for-8 shooting in OT.

“We played really good basketball. It’s a shame, ”said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. “The defense was pretty good. Obviously Chris Paul hit some hard big hits at the end of the game. But I think we got two points in extra time. Our offense is just not where it should be. “

TIP-INS

Donner: Coach Billy Donovan said Gallinari was sore and wanted to rest the striker for the upcoming busy month. Oklahoma City contests 17 games in January and has no more than one day off between games. … Dennis Schroder finished with 14 points, but was only 5 for 15.

Nets: Kyrie Irving missed his 25th game in a row with an injury to his right shoulder. Trainer Kenny Atkinson said he and his point guard were on the same page about the injury, although Irving said on Saturday that he had bursitis in his shoulder and Atkinson had previously denied a report he had made. … The Nets started seven out of eight home games and don’t even need a single game flight, but a trip to Philadelphia for a game on January 15th.

RUSSELL’S RETURN

Donovan was unwilling to consider the thoughts of a rested Russell Westbrook, who made his first trip back to Oklahoma City on Thursday. Houston coach Mike D’Antoni plans to rest Westbrook in Atlanta on Wednesday so he’s fresh for the second night of a juxtaposition. “We’re worried about Brooklyn right now,” he said before the game. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

TO CHALLENGE?

Donovan predicted that the coach’s challenge, added this season on a one-year experimental basis, would not return in the next season. He said that trainers have to think about when to use it because they only get one, even if their challenge was right.

“I suspect that you will likely have a lot from the league that will vote not to have it, I would guess,” said Donovan.

NEXT

Thunder: Return home Thursday to face Houston.

Nets: hosts Miami on Friday.

