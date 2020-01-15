advertisement

Coldplay on 1/15/20 Ellen (Photo by Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.)

Coldplay members Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland appear for an interview in the Wednesday edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The musicians address various topics, including the new album “Everyday Life”, Martin’s appearance in Gorillapalooza and the comedic idea of ​​a musical adaptation of “A Quiet Place”.

Martin and Buckland are not only there to chat, they also meet with their bandmates for a musical performance.

Wednesday’s “Ellen” will air this afternoon. Check the local deals for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy video highlights from the Coldplay appearance:

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet. Since 2002 he has been a leading reporter in the fields of music, film, television and sports.

Brian’s report has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor (at) headlineplanet.com.

