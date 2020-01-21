advertisement

New York Rangers striker Chris Kreider has been involved in many NHL trade rumors lately. According to NBC Sports Boston Joe Haggerty, he’s the guy the Boston Bruins really want.

With the NHL trading deadline about a month away, teams begin planning their strategies. According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Boston Bruins have found the guy they really want. And it’s someone they’ve been wanting for some time.

This guy is New York Rangers striker Chris Kreider, who would give the Bruins size and skill. This report is from Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston.

Haggerty had that to say.

However, if they become full sellers in the second half of the season, (Kreider) will be the best option for a top 6 winger at close of trade, according to several hockey sources.

Kreider would be a very nice addition to the Bruins. He could help immensely improve their second line. Kreider would also be a big win for the Bruins power game, which is already one of the deadliest in the NHL.

In 47 games this season (as of January 21) he has 16 goals, 15 assists and 31 points. 21 of these points, including nine goals, were scored in a five-on-five game. In addition, Kreider added nine points (including six goals) in the power game.

Among the 324 strikers with at least 1,500 five-on-five minutes since the start of the 2017/18 season, Kreider ranks 77th in five-against-five points with 1.98 points per hour. This is better than players like Blake Wheeler, Phil Kessel and Anze Kopitar.

Also, his five-on-five hit rate of 0.89 an hour is 66th. That’s better than some pretty impressive players, including Evander Kane, Claude Giroux, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Mark Scheifele.

Kreider not only has impressive skills, but also a lot to offer. Since the beginning of the 2017/18 season, he has taken 63rd place among five-on-five goals per hour among strikers. Kreider is very effective in kinking and plays the type of hockey that has been successful in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

In addition, his property statistics are excellent. When Kreider is on the ice, his team does much better. His relative CorsiFor five-to-five percentage of + 4.87% ranks 18th among the strikers. Kreider’s relative five-to-five hit percentage of + 10.68% ranks 15th. In addition, his relative five-to-five expected value ranks 20th for a percentage of + 5.10%.

The Bruins must add a certain forward depth at the close of trading. Kreider seems to fit the bill perfectly and would help the Bruins do their second line much better than it is currently.

