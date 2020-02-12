advertisement

The Jason Sugar trade could have a major impact on New York Rangers’ trade with Chris Kreider.

The Pittsburgh Penguins made a big deal yesterday with Minnesota Wild striker Jason Zucker. This deal determines the market for the upcoming deadline and has a significant impact on New York Rangers’ trading with Chris Kreider.

Well, remember, Sugar was one of the few players available who had a term and weren’t just a rental. This means that teams that want to hire on the cut-off date do not have to give up as much. However, Kreider is the top option and will likely require a decent transport to get him off the Rangers.

In the past two periods, Kreider’s name has been swirled around in trade rumors. However, each time Kreider stuck with the outstanding fan favorite Mats Zuccarello, the former captain Ryan McDonagh and others. I thought there had to be a reason for him to stay in New York.

There is no doubt that Kreider, with his speed and skill, mixed with his tenacity and physicality, brings a great element to any game. He also has a lot of leadership skills, which is ideal for a young team that wants to rebuild. These qualities are invaluable for a team like the Rangers. However, the offer price has probably been a bit too high in the past few deadlines, so no team has decided to do so.

This season, however, Kreider has 20 goals and 18 assists for 38 points in 53 games as of February 11. He will likely surpass last season’s 52 point mark and his career high (2016-17) of 53 point at the end of the season. However, its value is at its highest level in years. Not to mention that he was invited to the NHL All-Star Game to represent the Rangers.

After everything that happened this season, Kreider’s value continues to increase and as a clear top option on the reporting date, the Rangers have all the leverage in trade negotiations. Nevertheless, some teams are known to take part in the competition, including the Boston Bruins. Guess what? If there are many interested teams, this will push a player’s price higher as the player now goes to the team that makes the best offer.

Now put all the parts together. The Rangers had several chances to send Kreider to a new team in the past, but decided against it every time because it gave them value. Now, in the middle of a career-best season in which his value continues to grow exponentially, the teams are competing for him. The penguin trade takes place, which includes a squad player, an A-level prospect, and a selection for the first round of 2020 for a term asset with a term, and which establishes the basis for what the Rangers might ask: a selection for the first round, a squad player, and at least a B-level prospect.

In the Bruins case, a Kreider deal might look something like Urho Vaakanainen, Danton Heinen, and a choice for him for the first round of 2020. Such a price for a 28-year rental seems extremely high. Not to mention the fact that the Rangers seem to want to get Kreider back, which was clear in the report from Kreider’s meeting with the team about a possible extension, and that you have a team that can’t be discounted by their high price.

Kreider seems to be the type of player who remains loyal to his team. He embodies the player that the Rangers want to be a role model for young people like Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil. Despite some big freelance agents who need to be contracted, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Kreider being brought back to New York.

